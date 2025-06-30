A man who bears a striking resemblance to the late Junior Pope has been spotted at a park, drawing the attention of many onlookers

In a viral video, the man was seen leaning against a car while waiting at the park, as a bystander close to him broke down in tears upon seeing him

Fans of the late actor reacted emotionally to the video, with some expressing disbelief and speculating that Junior Pope might still be alive

There was mild drama at a park after a man who bears a striking resemblance to the late actor Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, was spotted.

In the video making the rounds online, the man was seen dressed exactly like the late actor and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Jnr Pope's lookalike makes the headlines after he was seen at a park as a crowd gathers round him.

He stood, leaning against a car while quietly observing his surroundings. Many people gathered around him, taking videos as he simply stared back at them.

An elderly man who saw him became emotional and broke down in tears. He stood beside another car, not too far from Junior Pope’s lookalike, as people gathered to comfort him. The man who resembled Junior Pope also walked over to console him.

Fans react to Junior Pope’s lookalike

A few fans approached the man, touching him as if to confirm he was real. Others stood at a distance, curiously watching to see what he would do next.

The video stirred debates about reincarnation, with some suggesting that the spirit of the late movie star may have entered someone else.

Some referred to the man as Junior Pope’s twin, while others wondered how the late actor’s wife would react if she saw someone who looked exactly like her late husband.

Nigerians become emotional after seeing a clip of late Nollywood star Junior Pope's lookalike online.

Recall that Junior Pope tragically died in a boat mishap while on his way to a movie location, an accident that also claimed the lives of other actors.

His death sparked controversies, with many blaming the producer of the film for negligence.

Legit.ng also reported that Junior Pope’s aged father passed away a year after the movie star's demise, adding to the grief and sorrow of his family and fans.

What fans said about Jnr Pope's lookalike

Reactions have trailed the video of the late actor's lookalike at a park. Here are some comments about it below:

@chichi_nwa80 commented:

"If Jnr Pope's late wife sees him, I wonder what would be her reaction."

@foxy_official00 shared:

"Reincarnation is real no one is going to heaven."

@talesbyblessing said:

"I thought it's junior pope old video."

@allvendorsng stated:

"That's his twin I think .Abi nar him spirit go another place go stay."

@veeystitches_fashion wrote:

"Why himself go dress like Junior pope. The werey they even smile while people are crying."

Rita Edochie remembers Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that actress Rita Edochie was one of the people who marked the death anniversary of late Jnr Pope.

She shared a video they both recorded when the actor was still alive as she spoke glowingly about their relationship.

