Actor Femi Branch has made an impact in Yoruba and English movies and his works speak for him

The House of Ga'a movie star noted that he was glad that the younger generation is excited about traditional movies

He also spoke to Legit.ng about how he stays trendy and why he does not make it a necessity to always wear designer labels

Nollywood thespian Femi Branch has come a long way in the movie industry and his role in the movie House of Ga'a blew the minds of many away.

He delivered his character as Bashorun Ga'a excellently and got the commendation of several movie enthusiasts.

In this chat with Legit.ng, the movie star said he was glad that the younger generation is interested in knowing about history and culture through films. He also spoke about other issues in the interesting conversation.

Acceptance of traditional movies, exciting - Femi shares

Unlike in the recent past when traditional films may not get much accolades from the younger generation, it is now being talked about by Gen Zs too. Femi shares what he feels about it.

"I am glad they have finally begun to appreciate seeing our own stories and learning more about our culture and history.⁣"

How does Femi stay trendy?

The role interpreter noted that he was not crazy about patronising designer labels. While he has some designer brands in his wardrobe, he also wears outfits made by unknown names.

"I have very simple tastes when it comes to fashion. I don’t believe in labels, if I like it, I buy it, regardless of how expensive or cheap it is as long as I can afford it. I refuse to be put under the pressure of price tags or designer labels.⁣ As long as I like it and feel comfortable in it, I will wear it. I have tons of designer outfits, especially natives but I also patronize skilled tailors who are not known."

Femi Branch speaks about House of Ga'a

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi had revealed how he was stretched creatively to deliver on his role in the movie House of Ga'a.

According to the movie star, his daunting character and expressions in the movie were what gave him away.

During the movie's premiere, he rocked an intimidating outfit and he opened up to Legit.ng on how fashion designer Toyin Lawani made the attire in this interview.

