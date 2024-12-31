Actor Femi Branch has opened up on his displeasure about how some cinemas are dividing the film industry

He said that the cinemas are favouring some filmmakers over another and giving them more screen times

The movie star shared why some producers are afraid to speak up and he advised the cinemas to be fair in their duties

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has lamented about how cinemas in Nigeria are engaged in favouritism with the screen times of some movies. He said he noticed the act when he went to do meet-and-greet for actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi's film Alakada Bad and Boujee.

He said that the industry is divided and what the cinemas are doing will cause more division. According to the actor, some cinemas allocate more time to a particular movie and give other movies less screen time. He admonished the cinemas to be fair with the screen time for all movies.

Femi Branch complains about cinemas promoting one movie over others. Image credit: @chief_femibranch

Source: Instagram

The role interpreter noted that producers and actors are afraid to speak up because they don't want to be blacklisted. However, when they go to movie locations, they will be complaining to themselves.

Femi Branch drags cinemas

The actor recalled how some fans were fighting at the cinema over the movie they wanted to watch because the cinema staff advised them to watch one over another.

He also accused the staff of the cinema of wearing the T-shirts of a movie and taking out the poster of some movies. He pleaded that the act should stop and the cinemas should allow fans to watch the movie they want and the cinema hall should be allocated to the movie even if those watching it are few.

Watch Femi Branch's video below:

Reactions as Femin Branch calls out cinemas

Check out some of the reactions as Femi Branch accuses cinemas of being biased below:

@miss_philz:

"You people should leave all these talks, build your fan base and do maaad publicity. Shey cinema will rent out empty hall for a movie meanwhile there’s demand for another? I feel wat we should be saying isn’t blaming cinemas but producers should figure a way to sell and drive their products."

@lahina_lamir:

"They are simply doing marketing. Now is people's choice to accept or reject. I was at the cinema on the 26th all the staff were wearing Thin Line. But most people went for Everybody Loves Jenifa and Moana. I went for Moana. It is a choice."

@hanno.bee:

"Amongst the movies that was released last year, only one was pirated. No one of these people came out to say anything, upon all that it still broke record. Na jealousy go wound all of una. Accept the fact that there will always be the best amongst the best. For now Lafunky is the 001."

@firstladyjewel_global_tech:

"Elejo wewe. Why didn’t you come out to defend Funke Akindele when some cinema refused to show her movie when she first released it?"

@halafbi:

"Instead of blaming the cinema staff, why not challenge yourself to create a stronger storyline and produce a better movie? A truly good film will always sell itself. Shifting the blame doesn’t change the fact that you need to step up."

@debbywhyt:

"Mercy Aigbe spent the whole year blocking her fans because of man, now she is expecting us to go to a cinema and watch her movie?"

Toyin Abraham complains about cinema recording

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham had cried out over piracy on social media following her recent experience.

The film star disclosed that someone was caught recording her newly released Alakada movie at the cinema.

Toyin Abraham’s plea to fans about pirating her film went viral on the internet and raised reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng