Actor Femi Branch has revealed how he was stretched creatively to deliver on his role in the movie House of Ga'a

According to the movie star, his daunting character and expressions in the movie were what gave him away

During the movie's premiere, he rocked an intimidating outfit and he opened up to Legit.ng on how fashion designer Toyin Lawani made the attire in this interview

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has come a long way in the industry and his works speak for him. Among the notable movies he has featured in is the epic Yoruba movie House of Ga'a.

He told Legit.ng in this interview that he felt good following the wide acceptance of the movie and how his performance was being commended.

Femi Branch looks intimidating in his attire for the House of Ga'a movie. image credit: @chief_femibranch

The role interpreter further shared how the movie stretched him creatively. According to him, his role was physically and mentally tasking. He also spoke about other interesting issues.

Femi reveals how House-of-Ga'a stretched him

The actor is known for playing intimidating and other roles. However, he delivered an impressive performance as Bashorun Ga'a in House of Ga'a which wowed his fans. Speaking about what the movie took away from him, he said:

"It took a lot. I had to become someone quite the opposite of myself. A monster. It was mentally and physically tasking as I also had to put on some weight.⁣"

⁣Many people who watched the movie praised the filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters for bringing a historical story to the present day. He also shared how he felt after his fans kept giving him accolades for a job well done. In his words:

"I felt both happy and relieved that all the hard work eventually paid off. We achieved our aim of creating a visual and artistic masterpiece. "

Are daunting roles Femi's forte?

For one who has experience in this style of acting, it was not shocking that Femi took on this role. Though he is a versatile role interpreter, some of his fans have known him for his daunting movie characters. According to him, playing these roles helps him to be expressive.

"Well, if it’s not daunting then it’s not a challenge and thus not worth it. I welcome challenging roles because that is what stretches me as an actor and allows me to express my range. "

House of Ga'a had a good number of stars and they delivered in their roles including Toyin Abraham, Femi Adbayo, Funke Akindele, Juliana Olayode, Ibrahim Chatta, and Mike Afolarin, among others. He spoke about some of the favourite people he enjoyed working with on the movie set.

"I enjoyed working with everyone as they were all very supportive especially Mike Afolarin, Ibrahim Chatta, Tosin Adeyemi, and others.⁣"

Femi speaks about premiere outfit

The movie star also spoke about the magnificent attire he wore to the movie premiere. Speaking on whether it was his idea or that of the fashion designer Toyin Lawani to make the design, he said:

"I gave Toyin the theme which was Royal Warrior and she went all out and performed magic. I was not surprised at the reactions to it as it was a magnificent piece.⁣"

⁣Femi Branch rocks traditional attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was a blend of fashion and culture as the House of Ga'a movie premiered on Sunday, July 21, in Lagos.

Several celebrities showed their classy taste in traditional wear as they turned up looking intimidating.

Femi Branch, Juliana Olayode, and Lateef Adedimeji, among others, showed up for the event in various fashion statements.

