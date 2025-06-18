Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia shared some good news with her fans and followers regarding her second daughter, Olivia

Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay and singer 2baba Idibia’s second daughter, Olivia, has made her parents proud recently.

The younsgster engaged in her school compteiton tagged Meadow Hall Got Talent and emerged as one of the top 10 winners.

Annie, who was present during the event, shared videos capturing the moment Olivia was honoured on the podium.

The movie star sitting in the audience among other parents could be heard streaming to the celebration of her child’s victory.

Expressing pride at the heroic moment, the mum of two called her daughter a “superstar”.

See her post below:

In a previous report, actress Annie Idibia could not hide her emotions after her second daughter, Olivia, whom she had with her ex-husband, Innocent Idibia, was seen singing to her.

The mother of two who was recently spotted with Olivia after returning to social media had a nice time with her daughter.

The mother and daughter were sitting together on the chair when Olivia started freestyling for her. She said that she would stay with her mother and be her superstar. Olivia also asserted her love for her mother amid her failed marriage.

Annie's daughter was heard singing sweetly to her mother as she was listening and sobbing. Her daughter too was almost in tears while singing.

After she had finished singing, her mother was amazed at her freestyle and hailed her.

Olivia was also all smiles as she shared how proud she was about her effort.

Here is the lyric below "You know I am the one to be here. Yes, oo, with you. I am your superstar. I will be there forever and I will stay with you mama till the end. I will be there with you mama."

Annie’s 1st daughter Isabella Idibia expresses endless love for dad

Isabella Idibia, the daughter of iconic singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and actress Annie Macaulay, also joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year's Father's Day celebration. It will be recalled that 2Baba caused a buzz on social media after he announced the end of his separation from actress Annie Idiba, now known as Annie Macaulay.

While the reason behind their separation remains unknown, the African Queen crooner has moved on as he unveiled Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, as his new wife. Despite her parents' separation, Isabella took time out to celebrate 2Baba on Father's Day.

She took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture of her and her father sharing a fun moment. Isabella, who expressed her admiration for 2Baba, described him as the best dad.

