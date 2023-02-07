Ace Nollywood actress and politician Funke Akindele has lost her beloved mother Dr RB Adebanjo–Akindele

According to the announcement which was made public by the family, the actress’ mother died on Tuesday, February 7

Many have taken to social media to pen tribute to Funke’s mum as it comes at a time when she is contesting as a deputy governor candidate in Lagos state

It is a heartbreaking moment for popular Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele as she recently lost her mother Dr RB Adebanjo-Akindele.

According to the statement released by Olubunmi Akindele on behalf of the family, the actress’ mum passed on on Tuesday, February 7.

Funke Akindele's mum died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Credit: @neeceebosslady @gistloversgram_media

The statement read:

“It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.

May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course."

See the post below:

Many pen tribute to Funke Akindele’s mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

january_of_lagos:

"ooh no not at this time #May God comfort her."

dammy85o:

"Heeya... not this time now.. may our backbone never leave us when we need them."

favorite_bae14

"Jesus what is sad news. God console her❤️."

oluphetty:

"May her soul rest in peace."

mayokun_thefirst:

"Hmmmmmm it is well."

esther_teaches:

"May her soul rest in peace oracle_entertainment Ah!!! Which kind wahala be this nah??? In this trying time? GOD ABEG OOOO."

pharamadeh_:

"Eieh …May her mom’s soul rest in perfect peace. May the good lord console her through this phase."

