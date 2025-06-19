Tonto Dikeh is still basking in the euphoria of turning 40 and living a healthy life as she celebrates this milestone

She shared a video collage of how she spent her birthday in Dubai, surrounded by friends and family

Fans were blown away by the pictures and took to social media to congratulate her, sharing their thoughts and reactions to the heartfelt video

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh teased her fans with glimpses from her 40th birthday getaway celebration in Dubai.

The movie star, who recently reunited with her long-lost sister, celebrated her milestone by having a birthday getaway with some family members and friends in Dubai.

In the video shared by the mother of one, she and her son, along with one of her family members, were seen sailing on a boat without wearing life jackets.

In another part of the recording, the actress was shown enjoying a meal with her loved ones, feasting on seafood and finger food.

Tonto had crabs, rice, prawns, and snail served on her plate as they sat at the restaurant's table. The smile on her face reflected how much she was enjoying every moment of her time in Dubai.

Tonto Dikeh speaks about her love language

In the caption of her post, the film star and politician shared that food is her love language. She warned that anyone who doesn’t know this has no business speaking with her.

Reflecting on turning 40, she expressed that she is blessed with good food, great health, and beautiful memories, all of which she considers gifts from God. Tonto Dikeh expressed deep gratitude for everything she has as she marked her special day.

Reacting to the post, crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky who just reconciled with Tonto Dikeh encouraged her to continue living her best life.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions trailed the video shared by the movie star as she had fun in Dubai in commemoration of her birthday. Here are comments about it below:

@motunrayo_the_alaga commented:

"Press their Neck harder with ds Rest of mind and glow my love... 1985 Babes are the best and they rock the most."

@glocalunitywomen shared:

"Luxury isn’t just what you wear, it’s how you carry it. You do it flawlessly."

@chibendon reacted:

"Love you from day 1. You deserve to be happy."

@nelly2special shared:

"God has been good, we can’t lie. Beautiful soul unstoppable grace upon you Amen."

@scilla.candy commented:

"For me it's the child like excitement you have over everything, it's beautiful to watch."

@ucheelendu shared:

"My king living her best life, enjoyment fits you my love."

@bobrisky222 said:

"Living ur best life ."

Tonto Dikeh advises lady

Legit.ng earlier reported Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she coped after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh, said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

