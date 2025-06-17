Nollywood actress Annie Idibia made her fans and followers proud following her recent outing

The mother of two revealed that she travelled to Zimbabwe for an award event where she gave a speech

Following that, videos showed off the beautiful moment she linked with the first lady of Zimbabwe, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is making significant strides in her career regardless of the recent marital crisis she is facing.

The estranged wife of famed musician 2baba posted a video on Instagram of her recent trip to Zimbabwe, where she gave a speech at an award ceremony to reward men and women in business.

Annie Idbia meets the First lady of Zimbabwe. Credit: @annieidibia

The mother of two expressed her gratitude to be in the presence of the First Lady and other country representatives, and she thanked Zimbabwe for its hospitality.

“THANK YOU ZIMBABWE 🇿🇼. I had a Blast 💥. A big shout out to @primmy_jay for putting together such a heart-warming prestigious event and awards for the UNRECOGNIZED Men and Women in business for the Zimbabwean People . God Bless you Queen!

“It was also a privilege to do this in the presence of the First Lady and representatives of the Zimbabwean government.🙏🏾.”

Following separation from her decade-long spouse, Annie has been making herself happy and has been photographed outside since her return from rehab.

Annie returned to Instagram in March with a fresh look. Annie removed all photographs and posts from her Instagram page. She later wrote an appreciation post, thanking her supporters for sticking by her during her difficult period.

The mother of two made her first public appearance when she visited her junior colleague Regina Daniels and her husband Ned at their Abuja home. In the video, Annie is seen clutching Regina's hands and embracing a man.

Fans react to Annie Idbia’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veevogee said:

"If anyone wants to leave you, that’s fine. But make sure of one thing, they shouldn’t meet you where they left you. Proud of you."

choice_sasha said:

"If you love Queen Annie genuinely drop her a heart❤😍😍."

obuksomega wrote:

"Fly on darling. See how Annie is becoming so fluent. God dey your side meanwhile our tot0 mechanic to do Benue press conference without saying anything."

__d.i.v.i.n.e__life__ wrote:

"I love the way she smiles ☺️☺️."

vicamichaels said:

"You look ravishing in blue 😍💙."

mimi_gyampoh said:

"See how a Woman is embracing herself and basking in glory, getting her goals.. oh! Lord.. May I never find myself lost in love to ever lose myself! We love you @annieidibia1 ❤️❤️ keeping winning ✨ And you’re stronger than you can ever imagine!🥳."

rue_hk_89 said:

"We love you here in Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 @annieidibia1."

shedrackbidoli wrote:

"Weldone for representing Nigeria. God bless you."

julyetpeters said:

"Weldone mama 👏👏👏 keep soaring 🙌."

uchennannanna wrote:

"Annie your so beautiful 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

bubu_favour said:

"This is so nice to see 😍."

dr_richgift said:

"Annie macualay ....i am super proud."

omoh_naturalandlocs said:

"The sisters hood the motherhood are so proud of you shine on mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

kingdominspirer said:

"Why does divorce look good on these women when their husbands misbehave."

xmissmeyx said:

"Love how women are glowing after dropping the dead weight of a man🥰."

cyexclusivetouch said:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 women are powerful , I pray for more growth and happiness for you ma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

2Baba makes appearance with boo Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

