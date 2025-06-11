Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently turned the milestone age of 40 to the joy of her numerous fans

The mum of one took to her official Instagram page on June 9, 2025, to mark her new age with stunning photos

Tonto Dikeh also dedicated a special post to her fans after her celebration and it raised a series of comments from netizens

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is making headlines over her 40th birthday celebration, to the joy of her fans.

On June 9, 2025, the much-loved movie star turned a new milestone age, and she took to her official Instagram page to celebrate.

It has become tradition for people, particularly celebrities, to post stunning photos of themselves online on their birthdays and Tonto Dikeh was not left out.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates 40th birthday in style. Photos: @tontolet

On her big day, the movie star posted a series of photos of herself rocking a stoned silver dress with dramatic seashell-styled sleeves. Tonto accompanied the pictures with a caption where she gave thanks to God. According to her, God did it.

In another post, the movie star shared a video of herself having fun on her big day. In the clip, Tonto Dikeh posed with a small white birthday cake decorated with several fresh fruits as she spelt out the letters for the word ‘El Roi’.

Tonto Dikeh appreciates fans

Tonto Dikeh also dedicated a special post to her fans after her 40th birthday celebration. The movie star shared another set of stunning photos and she accompanied them with a lengthy caption where she showed appreciation to her fans.

In her words:

“From the depths of my heart, thank you for celebrating my life and surrounding me with such radiant love on my birthday. Your kind words, heartfelt wishes, and beautiful presence lifted my spirit and reminded me of the divine grace that flows through connection and community.

Each message, call, and gesture was a sacred reminder that I am held not just in the hands of time, but in the hearts of souls who see me, value me, and walk this journey of life with me. I am deeply grateful for the light you bring into my life—it is a reflection of the Light that guides us all.

May we continue to grow together in love, wisdom, and peace. I thank God for each of you.”

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh’s 40th birthday celebration

Tonto Dikeh’s 40th celebration drew a series of reactions from her friends, fans and celebrity colleagues, including actress Iyabo Ojo and her former best friend, Bobrisky:

Iyaboojofespris said:

“Happy birthday, my darling ❤️.”

Estherene said:

“Happy birthday world best Tee.”

Iamfaithgowon said:

“40 looks so good on you, ma! Your strength, grace, and heart are such an inspiration. May your new age come with deeper peace and greater joy❤️.”

House_ofgist said:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful one.”

Scilla.candy said:

“Loving the content. May your childlike excitement over everything never die.❤️”

Bobrisky222 said:

“Enjoy urself today and forever boo. You have come a long way ❤️.”

Obinna1nwaka said:

“Forty is good on you, you are now fortified.”

Ms__queenteee4ever said:

“Happy birthday king T😍😍😍.”

Kingmclabalaba wrote:

“More Blessings mama🙌❤️.”

Ivstouch said:

“Happiest birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mark_cartier said:

“See my smallie of yesterday is na 40 years today what God cannot do does not exist really happy blessed birthday to u dear I am so proud of the woman u become today may the good Lord continue to guide and protect u more grace ❤️.”

Tonto Dikeh shares photos to mark 40th birthday. Photo: @tontolet

Tonto gets scammed over birthday giveaway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh recalled a terrible ordeal she experienced with an online vendor while marking her birthday.

In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of one stated that she decided to do a giveaway for her fans to celebrate her birthday.

According to her, she ordered 12 phones and made payment for them, but was later blocked by the vendor.

