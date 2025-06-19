Moyo Lawal has emotionally updated her fans on her health after she recently fell in the bathroom

In a video, the actress appeared emotional and teary as she showed her injuries, revealing that she had also hurt her waist

Fans were relieved that her injuries were not as severe as initially feared and expressed gratitude to God for her recovery

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has every reason to be thankful, according to a video she recently shared online.

The actress, who is best friends with Nigerian crossdresser, Idri Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, revealed that she sustained injuries while in her bathroom.

In the recording, she showed her elbow and arms, which had turned red from the wounds she got from the fall.

Moyo also mentioned that she had injuries on her waist but couldn’t show them off due to the sensitive area.

Speaking emotionally in the video, she recounted the painful experience.

Fans appreciate God for Moyo Lawal

Fans of the actress were relieved that her injuries were not as severe as initially feared.

They thanked God on her behalf and recalled several incidents where people lost their lives due to falls in their bathrooms.

One fan shared how his neighbor fell and broke his skull, ultimately passing away as a result of the fall.

Others remembered the late actor Murphy Afolabi, who tragically died in 2023 after a fall in his bathroom, and another Nollywood producer who was found dead in his bathroom a few months ago.

What fans said about Moyo Lawal's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress about her state. Here are some comments about it below:

@_cherii_coco reacted:

"Murphy Afolabi actually died for falling in his bathroom. Girl thank God for your life.

@eyetee2 commented:

"A lot of bathrooms fall that took people lives or leaving them in vegetable stage."

@bournvys_store_mb shared:

"Ahhhh Thank God, if she fell in a bath tub that’s even scarier ."

@prime.assistant stated:

"Thank God it’s not more than this

@olumidayo669 reacted:

"Okay..u fell inside d bathroom and u decided to show us d way u cried....keep it up girl."

@scenty_collection wrote:

"Thank God oh. Person don fall for bathroom no stand up so make Ona leave am mk she give her testimony."

@b_uniqu.e commented:

"She’s extremely lucky. Thank God it wasn’t more than this bathroom accidents are very risky."

@cashbenkid said:

"Some fall inside bathroom some fall in love with yeye person pls choose your falling wisely."

@eyetee2 shared:

"Thank God for her, a lot of bathrooms fall that took people lives or leaving them in vegetable stage."

Moyo Lawal flaunts curves in her outfit

In other news, Moyo trended after flaunting her curves on social media

The Nollywood actress' taste for fashion is not in doubt as she has been seen in several creative styles, and she does not have a limit to what she wears.

She stepped out in a beautiful blue lace outfit, which made her look elegant and brought out her fashionista vibes.

