Tonto Dikeh was happy to have found her sister after a very long time as they spend family moment together

In the post, she said that it was God that did it for her, she smiled happily in the pictures she shared on her social media page

Fans were happy for her and shared in her joy, they also wished her and her sister well in the comment section

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has not stopped gushing over her missing but found sister, as she shared a post about her family.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had given testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's morning prayer in his church, Streams of Joy International. She shared how she eventually found her sister.

In a new post after the church service, the mother of one shared a new family picture. In the caption of her post, she said that it was God that did it for her.

Happiness was written all over the face of the actress and her sister as they both posed for the camera.

Tonto Dikeh smiles in family picture

In the pictures put in a collage, the actress was with her brother-in-law, her sister's husband, and her son King Andre.

Tonto Dikeh and her son had matching gele and cap, while her sister had a black gown and matching gele on.

The movie star and her sister also took another picture and shared a kiss on each other's cheek while posing for the camera.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh shared some family pictures last week and even sparked dating rumour.

She posed with a mystery man and her son and called them her family.

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@vianosbodyshop:

“I can imagine the joy you have now, knowing that you have a sister. You're lucky because I, for one, am not fortunate enough to have one."

@foreverjoco:

"A woman who puts her family together, A woman who foster love, unity and peace. A woman who love regardless of your identity and what the world has defined you to be.That woman is Tonto."

@mariam_adun_:

"This dress was defs made for you!!!!!!! You look way too stunning in it abeg."

@mhizfreshness:

"Your sister is so beautiful omg."

@washington_kc_obi_01:

"Exquisite and puchritudinous king Tontolet , you're just an epitome of beauty."

@realiburess:

"So beautiful a family."

@iamyenu:

"He will continue to open miraculous doors for you. He really did a thing in creating you."

@iam_elsyy:

"Such a heart melting slides. Congratulations to you family Poko."

@iamfaithgowon:

"I’m happy for you.Your joy is everlasting in Jesus name."

Tonto Dikeh advices lady

Legit.ng had reported Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she copied after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh said she was the one who walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

