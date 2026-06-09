Aliko Dangote solidifies his status as Africa's richest man with a $36.7 billion fortune

Dangote Petroleum Refinery boosts wealth, reshaping Nigeria's oil sector and reducing fuel imports

BUA Group's Abdul Samad Rabiu becomes Africa's biggest wealth gainer, increasing his fortune by 120%

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Aliko Dangote has strengthened his grip as Africa’s richest man after climbing three places in the global billionaire ranking, with his fortune soaring to an estimated $36.7 billion, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index released on June 8, 2026.

The sharp rise in wealth further cements Dangote’s position among the world’s most influential industrialists and reflects the growing impact of his investments across cement, manufacturing, fertiliser, sugar and, increasingly, petroleum refining.

Dangote climbs three steps in billionaire ranking, Rabiu, Otedola gain new positions. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bloomberg’s real-time wealth tracker shows that Dangote’s fortune has gained nearly $5 billion since the beginning of the year, driven largely by the rising valuation of his refinery business and strong performances from his industrial companies.

Dangote Refinery emerges as biggest wealth driver

For decades, Dangote Cement stood as the foundation of the billionaire entrepreneur’s wealth. The company remains Africa’s largest cement producer, operating across several African countries and generating billions in annual revenue.

However, Bloomberg says the centrepiece of Dangote’s fortune is now the massive Dangote Petroleum Refinery located in Lagos.

The $20 billion refinery project, regarded as Africa’s largest refining facility and one of the biggest single-train refineries globally, has rapidly become the most valuable asset in Dangote’s empire. Bloomberg estimates that Dangote owns more than 90 per cent of the refinery.

After years of delays and construction challenges, the refinery officially began operations in 2024 and is expected to significantly reduce Africa’s dependence on imported fuel.

Industry analysts believe the project could permanently reshape Nigeria’s downstream oil sector while positioning Dangote as a dominant force in global energy markets.

Diversified empire shields wealth growth

Beyond cement and refining, Dangote maintains major interests in fertiliser production, sugar refining, salt processing, agriculture and packaged foods.

The diversified structure of his business empire has helped shield his fortune from market volatility, inflation pressures and currency fluctuations that continue to affect many African economies.

Bloomberg noted that Dangote’s daily net worth calculations are influenced by market conditions, company valuations, exchange rates and investor sentiment.

Despite those variables, the latest ranking confirms the Nigerian businessman’s continued dominance at the top of Africa’s wealth ladder.

Analysts say the long-term success of the refinery, combined with rising infrastructure demand across Africa, could push Dangote’s fortune even closer to the $40 billion mark in the coming years.

Forbes also shows a massive wealth surge

Meanwhile, Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List estimates Dangote’s net worth at $28.5 billion, making him the richest person in Africa by a wide margin.

According to Forbes, Dangote added approximately $4.6 billion to his wealth this year alone after shares of Dangote Cement surged nearly 69 per cent since March last year.

The company also recorded a massive jump in profitability, with profits doubling in 2025 to a record one trillion naira.

Dangote recently disclosed plans to take the refinery public later this year. His company also announced a $400 million deal with a Chinese machinery manufacturer aimed at doubling the refinery’s capacity by 2029.

Abdul Samad Rabiu records the biggest gain

While Dangote remains Africa’s wealth king, BUA Group chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu emerged as the continent’s biggest wealth gainer this year.

Forbes estimates Rabiu’s fortune jumped by 120 per cent, or $6.1 billion, to reach $11.2 billion.

The surge pushed him from sixth to the third richest in Africa, behind South African luxury goods billionaire Johann Rupert.

The rise was fueled by a 135 per cent rally in BUA Cement shares, outperforming the broader Nigerian Stock Exchange, which has witnessed record-breaking growth amid rising corporate earnings and increased pension fund participation in equities.

Africa’s billionaire landscape shifts

Forbes said only four of Africa’s 23 billionaires are poorer than they were a year ago.

Among them are Moroccan real estate mogul Anas Sefrioui and Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, whose fortunes declined following major market shifts and stake sales.

South Africa continues to dominate the continent’s billionaire list with seven billionaires, followed by Egypt with five, Nigeria with four and Morocco with three.

Nigerian billionaires make a wave in the global ranking as Dangote towers above. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Of the 23 African billionaires tracked by Forbes, 14 are self-made entrepreneurs, highlighting the growing influence of indigenous business leaders in shaping Africa’s economic future.

For now, Dangote remains firmly at the summit, with an industrial empire that is rapidly evolving from manufacturing dominance into energy supremacy.

Aliko Dangote’s wealth hits a new high

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has seen his fortune climb sharply in 2026, reinforcing his position as one of the continent’s most influential wealth creators.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote’s net worth has risen to $33.2 billion, reflecting a year-to-date gain of $3.21 billion.

The surge places him among Africa’s top-performing billionaires this year. Despite holding a significantly larger fortune, Dangote trails Natie Kirsh, who recorded a $5.50 billion increase, and fellow Nigerian Abdulsamad Rabiu, whose wealth climbed by $4.64 billion to $14.8 billion.

Source: Legit.ng