Tonto Dikeh has shared the kind of advice she gave to a lady about coping with a crashed marriage on social media

The lady had asked her how she copied after her husband left her and the lady also said she was ready to learn

In her response, Tonto Dikeh said she was the one who walked out of the marriage for her child and herself

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared the advice she gave to a lady about marriage after she was asked a question.

A lady has sent her a message to ask how she copied when her husband left her a few years ago.

Tonto Dikeh speaks on failed marriage.

Source: Instagram

In her response, which she shared on her social media handle, she noted that she was the one who walked out of her marriage and not the other way round.

According to the lady, who denied being arrested by the police, she left her marriage because of herself and her son. She noted that she tried to escape a difficult situation.

The movie act who joined the All Progress Congress last year added that leaving her marriage was the best decision she has ever made.

Tonto Dikeh warns lady

Not done advising the lady. Dikeh said she should keep her family matter private. Though she doesn't have a manual to a happy marriage, her teacher has been love.

The mother of one also told the lady to prioritise her well-being and that of her children as she seeks guidance from God on what to do about her situation.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Dikeh's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@arikeeee_:

"If your marriage is worth it, fight for your home. Nothing dey outside ooo."

@mariam_adun_:

"No lies detected,she said it as it is,may God continue to strengthen all single mothers out there and grand them they’re heart desires."

@bibipretty203:

"The end is everything. If it is worth fighting for please fight, but if it is not my dear jejely walk away."

@vodafarms:

"She is right. If it's worth it, fight for your home."

@rmmdee:

"The end!"

@mj_urban_jeweller:

"Clout.'

@ugosco_1:

"Says the woman that narrated 2 minutes man for us."

@mopharsa:

"You walk away from ur marriage so that them go they wipe u for ground for street everyday .. una never know weytin dey worry una .. today Chibuzor tomorrow Nelson next tomorrow Kenneth .. una go word."

@adeoye__:

"Out of all the woman in this world,Nw Tonto u are asking advice from..it is finish for you already woman."

Tonto Dikeh advises women

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress and politician weighed in on a contentious topic around the home.

The screen diva, in her recent social media post, addressed mothers and women on how to handle the several men in their lives.

Tonto's advice was built on protecting the girl child from potential danger, as many of her followers reacted to it differently.

Source: Legit.ng