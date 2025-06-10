Iyabo Ojo has shown off the expensive item she received from her colleague and friend, Funke Akindele, after a lighthearted exchange between the two

In an earlier conversation, Akindele had teased Ojo about upgrading her phone, to which Ojo jokingly asked her to buy a new one for her

Fans were delighted by the wholesome moment and praised the genuine friendship between the two actresses

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared a video showing the moment she unboxed an expensive gift from her friend and colleague, Funke Akindele.

The surprise came after a friendly banter between the two stars. Akindele had earlier teased Iyabo about changing her phone, to which Iyabo jokingly responded that she would upgrade only if Funke bought her a new one. To Iyabo’s delight, Funke delivered on the playful promise.

The surprise happened at fashion designer Veekee James’s 30th birthday celebration.

In the now-viral video, Iyabo opened the gift box and proudly revealed an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a luxurious upgrade that got fans talking.

Iyabo Ojo appreciates Funke Akindele

Grinning with excitement, Iyabo Ojo showed off the phone and playfully asked fans if any of their friends could ever surprise them with such a pricey item.

She showered appreciation on the Jenifa star, calling her the “real MVP” and praising her as a “talk-and-do” kind of friend.

She also declared her love for the gift, saying the iPhone meant everything to her, though she added with humour that Samsung still holds a place in her heart.

Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele's bond

This heartwarming moment further highlighted the growing friendship between the two stars, which became more visible during the wedding of Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla.

Although Akindele couldn’t attend the Nigerian leg of the ceremonies, she sent prayers and a touching tribute to the bride and her mother.

Funke later attended the grand finale in Tanzania, where her majestic entrance alongside Iyabo Ojo went viral and was warmly received by guests.

See the video here:

What fans said about Iyabo and Funke

Here are some comments about the two actresses below:

@iambarrystar commented:

"Finally my momma has joined the iPhone geng. Thank you to the real MVP funkejenifaakindele."

@mzzphynest shared:

"And I heard her jokingly when she was saying iyabo change your phone and you said buy for me aw,wwn how sweet.. now we can have a clear video on snap, ese o."

@jaggynation stated:

"You say choose your friends wisely but I will say Eni ti olorun ba ran si eniyan lo nse eniyan ni ore."

@amokemakeovers shared:

"Moral of this. Choose your friends wisely ."

@bellezabyfavour said:

"After the battle btw Samsung and iPhone in Tanzania, congrats."

@enioluwaofficial reacted:

"Look what the Lord has done. What you waited for has come to pass. Look what our God has done."

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 shared:

"Queen of all queens. After the Tanzania friendly banter. I love it."

@funkejenifaakindele wrote:

"Iyabo! If I catch you. Loo. Love you my darling. Now change that phone."

@pauloo2104 said:

"Hmmm, hmmm, I thinking is my gifts."

