Priscilla Ojo has stirred reactions online after teasing fans about her next big move as she looks forward to celebrating her first wedding anniversary

During an exchange with Chioma Goodhair, who asked when she planned to mark the anniversary, Priscilla casually mentioned a date

However, fans were unimpressed with the date she gave, and many took to the comment section to express their disapproval

Priscilla Ojo excitedly announced her wedding anniversary date in a video that has been circulating online.

The brand influencer was with Chioma Goodhair and others when she was asked about her preferred date for celebrating her wedding anniversary.

Priscilla held six wedding ceremonies, both in Tanzania and Nigeria, and her mother and husband informed their fans about the various ceremonies ahead of time.

During the conversation, Chioma Goodhair asked Priscilla when exactly her wedding would take place and mentioned that she would prefer the date of Priscilla’s Nikkah ceremony with her husband.

Priscilla revealed that her wedding anniversary would be celebrated in February 2026, the day she had her Nikkah ceremony. She also added that Chioma Goodhair would be sponsoring the anniversary celebration, hinting at another upcoming event.

Fans disagree with Priscilla

In the recording, fans of the newlyweds clearly expressed dissatisfaction with her announcement.

Some said she should rest, while many questioned Chioma Goodhair about whether she has a man in her life. They advised her to focus on her own relationship instead of following the newlywed couple’s activities so closely.

Others felt that the wedding anniversary should be marked on the date her dowry was paid.

A few fans also commented that having so many ceremonies was becoming exhausting and cautioned that too much of everything is not good.

What fans about Priscilla's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Priscilla said about her wedding anniversary. Many aired their views about it as seen below:

@tosin_balogun wrote:

"The day your bride price was paid to your parents should be your wedding anniversary."

@yeyeorin_aderonke shared:

"No, not Nikai o Pricy, it's the day the family paid your bride price to your parents. That is your wedding anniversary. I'm sure your mum will correct that."

@anjolaayodelemi said:

"Una don dey plan anuvasry again. Na way o.... It should b the day he paid ur bride price."

@harmysawyer01 commented:

"She gets brain,she no dey disappoint."

@omotezzy reacted:

"You people should leave this young lady alone. It’s becoming exhausting. Una nor get man? Get busy with your man."

@marimarsclothing_and_asooke stated:

"Happy people we are happy."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests.

Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

