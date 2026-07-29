Security advocacy group CSANS released a statement condemning VeryDarkMan's repeated allegations against AIG Jimoh Moshood

The coalition defended AIG Moshood's nearly three decades of service, citing his record as Lagos commissioner of police as particularly notable

CSANS called on relevant intelligence agencies to investigate potential sponsors behind what it described as coordinated smear campaigns against security personnel

Abuja, FCT - A security advocacy group, the Coalition for Security Awareness and National Stability (CSANS), has publicly condemned what it called a deliberate campaign of defamation by social media influencer Martins Otse, known widely as VeryDarkMan (VDM), targeting Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Jimoh Moshood.

The statement, signed by the group's National Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Musa, on Wednesday, July 29, in Abuja, described the attacks as reckless and malicious, warning that they risk eroding public trust in Nigeria's security institutions.

Security Group Reacts to VeryDarkMan's Social Media Attacks on AIG Jimoh Moshood

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CSANS said AIG Moshood had served the Nigeria Police Force for close to three decades, rising through the ranks on the basis of merit alone. The group noted his progression from junior officer to Force Public Relations Officer, then Commissioner of Police, and now Assistant Inspector General of Police as evidence of consistent professional excellence.

CSANS Defends AIG Moshood's Record

The coalition drew particular attention to Moshood's time as Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, which it described as a period of intensified, intelligence-driven policing. Under his command, Lagos saw coordinated operations against criminal gangs, cultists, kidnappers and armed robbers. The group said he personally led tactical operations, built stronger community engagement structures and achieved measurable reductions in crime rates across the state.

"His records remain available for public scrutiny. Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself as one of the finest officers the Nigeria Police Force has produced," the statement read.

VDM Told to Allow Due Process

CSANS argued that while public officials remain accountable, the appropriate avenue for pursuing allegations is through courts, investigative bodies and oversight institutions, not social media.

"Social media is not a court of law. No individual, irrespective of his popularity, has been appointed judge, prosecutor and executioner over Nigeria's security institutions," the group said.

The coalition also raised broader concerns about VDM's conduct towards government agencies, citing publicly available videos of him confronting officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office, the Police, the Department of State Services, the EFCC and other bodies.

CSANS warned that sustained campaigns to ridicule security agencies could give encouragement to criminal elements and weaken citizens' confidence in law enforcement.

"We welcome VDM's campaigns against human rights violations, and we are ready to work with him in handling any genuine issues he raises. But we will also not fold our arms and watch him derail from the very essence of constructive and objective criticism," the group said.

The coalition urged intelligence agencies to investigate any activities that could threaten public order and called on Nigerians to continue supporting the Nigeria Police Force.

"National security is too important to become a casualty of social media sensationalism," the statement concluded.

Ajiran Murder Case: AIG Jimoh Says Justice Will Prevail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that AIG Moshood said justice will be served in the ongoing trial of the suspect linked to two murders in Ajiran community, Eti-Osa LGA.

Jimoh made the remarks on Monday, July 20, at the Zone 2 headquarters in Lagos, after a group of civil rights activists paid him a solidarity visit over controversy surrounding the killings.

The visit came amid a public debate over the case, partly fuelled by VeryDarkMan, who questioned in a viral video why Akanbi had been named as a suspect. The activists said they went to the AIG's office to counter what they described as a campaign to discredit the police and the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng