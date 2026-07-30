A video of actor Frederick Leonard catching up with a female friend he lost contact with a decade ago has surfaced online

The pair revealed they drifted apart around 2015 and 2016, describing their fallout and reunion in a playful exchange

The video drew attention, given that it emerged shortly after Frederick Leonard's divorce was finalised

A video of Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard rekindling a friendship with a female acquaintance has set tongues wagging online, arriving at a particularly sensitive time following the finalisation of his divorce.

In the clip, Leonard and the woman, whom he refers to as a former best friend, joke about their long separation and what eventually brought them back into each other's lives.

Reactions as Frederick Leonard shares video with female friend after divorce finalization. Photo credit@peggyovire/@fredericlleonard

Source: Instagram

The pair trace their falling out to somewhere between 2015 and 2016, meaning they had gone roughly a decade without contact.

The actor, clearly in good spirits, quips that they parted ways "like two foolish couples" and teases that he nearly revealed their old secrets on camera.

The woman laughingly challenges him over who actually walked away, and Leonard concedes, "You came back, oh my goodness."

Frederick Leonard trends over video with female friend after his divorce from his ex-wife. Photo credit@frederickleonard

Source: Instagram

The reunion that caught fans off guard

The lighthearted exchange was enough to raise eyebrows among followers, particularly because of the timing. Leonard's divorce finalisation had already placed him under the public microscope, and the sight of him laughing with a woman, trading old memories and inside jokes, prompted a wave of commentary across social media.

Here is the Instagram video of Frederick Leonard and female friend below:

What fans are saying

The reactions were a mix of amusement, scepticism, and support:

@love2004689 observed:

"All your best friends always women"

@officialdcn wrote:

"Enjoy your life man. Don't listen to social media people."

@nengi_d_grt8 noted:

"Always friends with women."

@richa_diva said:

"A pure weak or should I say a narcissist? He couldn't even stand the idea of a woman saying he wanted her more. He wants to be the baddie so badly, just to protect his fragile ego"

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.

Silverdam didn't waste time spilling the tea about the status of Peggy Ovire's relationship with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng