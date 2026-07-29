Ireland's Department of Justice released an official guide outlining the requirements foreigners must meet before submitting a citizenship application

The guide covers seven key steps, including eligibility checks, document certification, residency proof, and fee payment

Authorities warned that incomplete applications could result in delays, outright refusal, and permanent loss of the application fee

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has released a formal guide outlining the steps that foreign nationals must complete before submitting an application for Irish citizenship.

The guide, published on the official Irish immigration website, is structured as a pre-submission checklist and is intended to help applicants get it right the first time, reducing the risk of delays or rejection.

Ireland publishes 7 things foreigners must do before applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Micheál Martin

Source: UGC

How foreigners can apply for Irish citizenship

According to the Department of Justice, applicants must work through seven key steps before their application is considered complete and ready for submission.

The first step is confirming eligibility, which is based on residency history or birthright rules, depending on the applicant's circumstances. After that, applicants must obtain a certified copy of their identification, specifically a colour copy of their passport that has been signed by a solicitor or notary. Proof of residency is the third requirement, and applicants must demonstrate that they meet the applicable points threshold for residency. All supporting documents must also be properly certified and uploaded alongside a completed certification form. Beyond documents, applicants are required to fill out all relevant forms, including statutory declarations that must be signed before a commissioner for oaths or a notary. The guide notes that affidavits are only required in very rare cases, and should not be included routinely. Finally, the applicable fee must be paid before the application is submitted.

Ireland issues warning to eligible foreigners

The Department issued a firm warning to those who proceed without meeting all the requirements. Incomplete applications do not simply result in a request for more information. They can lead to processing delays, outright refusal, and, critically, the permanent loss of the application fee, regardless of the outcome.

The guide is part of a broader effort by Irish immigration authorities to streamline the naturalisation process and reduce the volume of incomplete submissions that slow down the system.

Foreign nationals, including Africans living and working in Ireland who are approaching the residency thresholds for eligibility, are encouraged to consult the full checklist on the Irish immigration portal before beginning the application process.

UK announces new student visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has updated its financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, including African countries on the exemption list.

Botswana, Mauritius, and Tunisia are the only African nations whose nationals may skip submitting proof of funds upfront with their applications.

Source: Legit.ng