Funke Akindele has replied a fan who advised her about her family in a viral video on Snap Chat

In the clip, the person known as Jimmy had said that Akindele's twins needed a sibling and the actress reacted

Fans rolled in laughter after seeing the response she gave to the person as they shared their view in the comment section

A video has captured how Nollywood actress Funke Akindele reacted after a fan commented about her family.

In the post on Snap Chat, the fan known as Jimmy had commented about her children. According to the person, her twins whom she had a few years ago needed another sibling.

Reacting to what Jimmy told her, the high grossing movie star looked at the camera and said that the Jimmy was the person to carry the pregnancy.

The Jenifa star added that she was going to look for Jimmy's address so that the person can be the 'surrogate' for her. She added that with that, what the person suggested can be fulfilled.

Funke Akindele shares her plan

Also in the recording, the talented star, who was celebrated by her colleague, told Jimmy not worry about her plight.

Funke Akindele disclosed that after Jimmy must have carried the pregnancy, she was going to baby sit for the person. She shared the song she was going to sing for the child after it must have been born.

The mother of two shared a kiss with the fan and smiled at the camera before the end of the video.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Funke Akindele's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@alagbe_damilolaaa:

"Her snap chats is fun. I am addicted."

@thisisfegor:

"I dey always love her response. It is always apt."

@glitterstouch_makeovers:

"Aunty funke leave me o. Don't make me laugh this morning oo"

@royalfragranceandessentials:

"I like her reply at all times but people should learn to mind their business."

@adstarik:

"Those two go don show her shage for house especially during school holidays."

@josephinenwaiwu:

"How people don't mind their business."

@famousgirl237:

"My own woman with different savage. Such a nice reaction."

@_omololawunmi_:

"lolz only Aunty knows what her eyes don see even 1 baby go show you shege, not to mtalk about two boys oo."

@scentbyfrutty_ventures:

"Is aunty Funke response this days for me. She is so funny with her actions online, honestly, I love her a lot."

Funke Akindele reacts to man who criticised her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had shared a video where she was praying seriously in Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project. She also went against all the forces that will not allow the project a success.

Her video drew the attention of a fan, who scolded her for showing off with prayer by recording and broadcasting it.

