Iyanaladuke has responded to a fan who challenged her to clear Funke Akindele's name the way she had done for Toyin Abraham

The former wife of Femi Adebayo revealed she once knelt in respect for Funke Akindele and arranged special food for her on set

Iyanaladuke insisted her post was not about clearing anyone's name but about stating her own truth

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, has spoken out after a fan pressured her to defend Funke Akindele's reputation, drawing a line in the sand between supporting the truth and playing favourites.

The drama began after Iyanaladuke released a statement clearing Toyin Abraham's name over a particular allegation.

Reactions as Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, responds to calls to clear Funke Akindele's name. Photo credit@iyanaladuke/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

A fan then turned the tables, challenging her to extend the same courtesy to Funke Akindele. Her response was firm and personal.

"I should clear her name because she was the one accused of assaulting someone? How do some of you think?" she wrote. "She should have been the one to clear my name, but No, she didn't."

Iyanaladuke shares what she did for Funke Akindele

Rather than trade insults, Iyanaladuke chose to let her actions speak. She disclosed that she had actively supported a professional relationship between her then-husband and Funke Akindele, prioritising his career above her own emotional discomfort, even though Funke had been alleged to have played a role in the breakdown of Femi Adebayo's first marriage.

Fans defend Funke Akindele over allegations made against her. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She revealed that on set, she personally knelt as a sign of respect for Funke and ensured the actress was served her meals in a special cooler for comfort.

"If you were in my shoes, would you willingly allow your husband to maintain a cordial relationship with his ex?" she asked. "Most people wouldn't. But I did, I chose maturity over resentment and put his career above my personal feelings."

The caterer concluded by making clear what the post was and was not about: "We don't play favorites or blindly support anyone here. This post is not about clearing anyone's name; it's simply about stating the truth."

Here is the Instagram post where Iyanaladuke spoke about Funke Akindele:

Fans react to Iyanaladuke's post

The statement sparked a wave of reactions online, with opinions sharply divided.

@sonia_glow_haven wrote:

"I didn't even know they dated and also even know she ended any relationship..... Some information isn't needed, honestly"

@sucrepinky1 commented:

"The audacity from her seriously, u claim u will tarnish FA name because they work together......to clear your name from what exactly"

@olubukolaelesin shared:

"Speak your truth, if it will bring healing to your soul, don't let them shut you up because it involves their favorite. Speak as long as you want till you heal and move on, you are owed that much."

@annydebbystore wrote:

"Ewooooooo! Aunty you're delaying your healing oooooo😢 plenty Salaye no deh full basket o"

@success_omopariola_1 said:

"This woman sef, I think she don go back home, abi which one is this internet validation"

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng