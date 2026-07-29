Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration published the requirements foreigners must satisfy to obtain Swiss citizenship

Applicants must prove successful integration, familiarity with Swiss life, and meet both federal and cantonal residence requirements

The Swiss government also disclosed the fees attached to naturalisation applications, which vary by age and marital status

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has released the conditions foreigners must fulfil to become Swiss citizens under the country's ordinary naturalisation process, including the fees charged at the federal level.

The guidance, published on SEM's official website, covers residence thresholds, integration standards, and the multi-stage approval process that applicants must complete before acquiring Swiss federal citizenship.

Switzerland publishes a citizenship guide for foreigners and names key requirements and fees. Photo Credit: Yuri Cortez, Fhm

Source: Getty Images

Swiss citizenship: Residence and integration requirements

Under federal law, years spent in Switzerland between the ages of 8 and 18 count double towards the residence requirement, though applicants must have physically lived in the country for at least six years.

According to the Swiss government, time spent on a B or C permit, a legitimation card issued by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, a Ci permit, or an F permit — with the last category counting at only half — all qualify towards this total. Periods spent in Switzerland on an N permit (asylum procedure) or an L permit (short stay) are not counted.

Beyond federal rules, each canton sets its own minimum residence period of between two and five years within the specific commune and canton.

The cantonal authority reviews whether the applicant meets formal requirements, assesses their level of integration, and prepares a naturalisation report. Some cantons may also add extra integration conditions on top of those required by federal law.

To receive a federal naturalisation licence from SEM, applicants must meet all six of the following conditions:

1. Be successfully integrated.

2. Be familiar with the Swiss way of life.

3. Not pose a threat to Switzerland's internal or external security.

4. Meet the federal residence threshold of at least six years in Switzerland.

5. Satisfy the cantonal and communal residence requirements.

6. Complete the cantonal naturalisation procedure, which results in the application and naturalisation report being forwarded to SEM.

Once SEM issues the federal naturalisation licence, the relevant cantonal authority must deliver its naturalisation decision within one year.

If that deadline passes, the licence becomes invalid. Should new information emerge after the licence is granted that would have changed the canton's recommendation, naturalisation can still be refused at that stage. When the cantonal decision becomes legally binding, the applicant simultaneously acquires communal, cantonal, and Swiss federal citizenship.

Swiss citizenship: Fees for naturalisation applications

SEM charges a processing fee that depends on the applicant's age and whether the application is made jointly with a spouse:

- Adults aged 18 and above at the time of application: CHF 100 (N166,471).

- Spouses applying together: CHF 150 (N249,716).

- Applicants under the age of 18 at the time of application: CHF 50 (N83,237).

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Switzerland had announced how many years foreigners must stay in the country to qualify for citizenship.

Switzerland Schengen visa fees for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Switzerland had published its Schengen visa fees for Nigerians.

According to the official website of Switzerland, the Schengen visa application fee for adults is higher than that paid by children between the ages of 6 and 12.

The Swiss government reserves the right to reduce or increase the Schengen visa application fee for Nigerians at any time, depending on the exchange rate or other relevant factors.

Source: Legit.ng