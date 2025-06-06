Veteran actress Bimbo Akintola says she was touched by Iyabo Ojo’s determination and passion for acting at such a young age,

Akintola expresses her disappointment, revealing that after securing a major role for Iyabo, she was heartbroken to find out she was pregnant

Although hurt by what happened, the actress still acknowledged Iyabo Ojo’s strong spirit and how she fought her way to becoming one of Nollywood’s biggest names today.

Nollywood veteran, Bimbo Akintola, has sparked reactions online after sharing a never-heard-before story about fellow actress Iyabo Ojo’s early acting journey.

Speaking in a recent podcast, the seasoned screen diva revealed that she met Iyabo when the now-famous actress was just 19 years old, full of passion and dreams.

Bimbo narrated:

“She came to my house. She was very young and I asked, ‘What do you want?’ She said she wanted to act. She was 19 when we met"

Akintola explained that she admired Iyabo’s courage and how far she was willing to go to chase her acting dreams.

“Iyabo Ojo got pregnant at 19 after I got her role’: Bimbo Akintola opens up in new interview. Photo. @bimboakintola/IG

According to her, Iyabo was relentless and determined, qualities that eventually paved the way for her stardom.

She added:

“What I like is that she went the extra mile to fulfill her acting dream"

However, the story took a dramatic turn. Bimbo revealed she helped Iyabo secure a lead role in a movie — a major opportunity at the time — only for the young actress to show up pregnant, something that deeply upset her.

She revealed:

“Iyabo offended me when I got her a lead role. I don’t beg for roles, but I did for her. She was pregnant.”

Though Bimbo didn’t disclose how things ended between them after the incident, her words hinted at both disappointment and admiration for Iyabo’s later success.

See the interview here:

See reactions from Nigerians online:

The revelation has stirred a mix of nostalgia and respect among fans, with many commending both actresses for how far they’ve come in the entertainment industry.

@mimiblaqqueen commented:

Wow! So Iyabo really started young. This just shows hustle no dey waste"

@debola_papi wrote:

"Bimbo really put her neck out and still got disappointed. But na life."

@sassy_tush added:

"Iyabo’s life has been a whole movie. From pregnancy at 19 to CEO today"

@efemoneytalks stated:

"These stories dey sweet but painful. Nobody go see the struggle behind success"

@iam_tinu wrote:

"I love how Bimbo still praised her despite the letdown. True queen vibes"

“Iyabo Ojo got pregnant at 19 after I got her role’: Bimbo Akintola opens up in new interview. Photo. @bimboakintola/IG @iyaboojofespris

Bimbo Akintola speaks on love

Legit.ng reported that Bimbo Akintola has opened up about her private and marital life.

Bimbo revealed that she refused to get married because the only person she saw forever with died. She stated that it took her such a long time to find someone she loved deeply, but unfortunately, he is no longer here.

The thespian also quite firmly noted that she does not see herself getting married again to anyone else in her lifetime.

