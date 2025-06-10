A past comment made by Linc Edochie's wife about Judy Austin has resurfaced, following her fallout with fans of May Edochie

In the post, she shared her thoughts on Judy Austin marrying May Edochie's husband

Fans expressed disappointment over the remark and shared their reactions in the comment section

Yinka, the wife of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, continues to trend online following her fallout with fans of May Edochie.

In response, netizens have been unearthing old posts, chats, and comments she made before marrying into the Edochie family.

Linc Edochie’s wife, Yinka continues to trend over support for Judy Austin's family. Photo credit@yulsecdoc hie/@yinkatheisen9

Source: Instagram

In one post currently making the rounds, fans dug up an old comment Yinka made about Judy Austin.

The remark came after Yul Edochie shared a photo of Judy in 2023, advising fans to treat others with kindness because life is short. Reacting to the post, Yinka had bluntly stated that Judy’s spirit "irritates her for real."

Netizens question Yinka’s loyalty and motives

The comment has reignited discussions about Yinka’s character since joining the Edochie family. Many online users expressed shock at her apparent shift in allegiance from publicly trolling Judy Austin to seemingly befriending her.

Fans support May Edochie amid criticism by Yinka Edochie Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Some believe Yinka switched sides to gain sympathy and Judy’s friendship, while others accused her of using May Edochie as a stepping stone to gain entry into the prominent family.

It’s worth recalling that just days ago, May Edochie’s lawyer made an exposé, claiming Yinka had ulterior motives and was allegedly introduced to her new husband through Judy Austin herself.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Yinka

Legit.ng captured a few reactions as seen below:

@ifeanyicynthia4 shared:

"Heard she ran to Judy after May ignored her, this explains it."

@keni.umoh stated:

"Since May didn't give this lady A the attention she needs aunty has to Port to Judy's camp, so shameless ,soon she will say it's fake account."

@sheila1232291 commented:

"Anybody supporting Judy and Yul know they are wrong and what they did was wrong, it's just that envy and jealousy always tops hatred, some people support Judy because they hate how May is shinning."

@cynthia_kelz reacted:

"She knows the truth but the moment she saw a ring, she started a new song. So, she was a tr0ll of the same people she's now defending because of an engagement ring? Wow, and her oga made a video y@pping about how she doesn't like d1srespect."

@obybrownie wrote:

"Oh my...Internet never forgets, some people are born for this, they'll dig out a pin."

@anna126banana said:

"But who did daddy Pete offend na his boys are becoming smtin else oh. Yul did his own as if dat was not enough, Linc now went for retired mama , person wife again! chai chukwu nna."

@laclyx shared:

"Seems like May didn't give her access into her life and the rest is history."

Yul Edochie slams his brother Linc

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media.

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live.

In his post, he thrashed all the people giving him such advice, as he asked if they were buying him data.

