The Edochie dynasty is currently a topic of debate on the internet as Yul’s elder brother, Linc, made moves against estranged wife May

Legit.ng recalls reporting that May’s lawyer addressed the growing tension between his client and Linc Edochie’s new wife, Yinka

Following that, the filmmaker’s brother caught the attention of many online, following what he did to the mum renowned influencer

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s elder brother, Linc, has moved boldly against May Edochie amid their recent online saga.

New reports disclosed that Linc unfollowed the businesswoman on Instagram while she still follows him.

This came days after May’s attorney, Emeka Ugwuonye, weighed in on the escalating tension between his client and Linc Edochie’s wife, Yinka.

Yinka, who recently married Linc, has been engaged in heated exchanges with May’s supporters online.

She reportedly dragged May into the feud, stating reasons she admires Yul Edochie and his family. In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ugwuonye claimed that Yinka has been a longtime friend and supporter of Judy Austin, and is allegedly known as “Lady A” among Judy’s fans.

The lawyer further alleged that Lady A gifted a car to Judy Austin’s son shortly after May Edochie unveiled her white Range Rover, and that the car was deliberately modelled after May’s.

He also claimed that Yinka has used a separate account to troll May, veteran actress Rita Edochie, and even Linc himself before their relationship began.

According to Ugwuonye, Yinka began attacking Queen May after her repeated attempts to contact her were ignored—allegedly due to May’s loyalty to Linc’s ex-wife, Amaka.

He asserted that Judy Austin played a key role in introducing Yinka to Linc, although Linc is reportedly unaware of this connection. Yinka allegedly erased all her negative comments about Linc before Yinka started dating him.

The barrister also pointed out that Linc and Yinka are not yet legally married, but Just engaged, despite Yinka presenting herself publicly as his wife.

Legit.ng recalls that Emeka Ugwuonye has been a vocal supporter of May Edochie since her divorce proceedings against Yul Edochie began.

See screenshots below:

How netizens reacted to Linc and May Edochie’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_lummalki said:

"Kaiiii MAY has seen life! Behind those smiles is untold series of painful memories! I can’t imagine the pain of such betrayal! May God comfort her! May God reward her! and may God punish! Whoever has knowingly hurt that lady!"

mayhive said:

"Queen May tapped out of that family long ago. I stan a Queen with extremely emotional intelligence."

queen.mitchy_ wrote:

"Yinka thinks that she is pulling a stunt, imagine what she just came to do 😮."

mbongc2024 said:

"Let’s unfollow him too."

chinenyeakusoba said:

"They should feed on their left over wives. May should be careful with Rita too. She should not trust any of them as far as she is not their wife again. Unfollow them all."

cherish_miee wrote:

"It's now a crime to have fans?? Lol people wanted this woman depressed at all cost smh."

benny.kenny123 said:

"Sir bPete just born na wa sons."

blessedgirl1776 said:

"Maynation unfollow Linc too."

prettyjay37 said:

"I can't wait for the day Queen May is going to write a book about this family. This family are the correct definition of sleeping with the enemy."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Many promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

