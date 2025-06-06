Linc Edochie's wife has addressed the allegations claiming she had an affair with Femi Fani-Kayode, which allegedly led to the crash of her marriage

A post revealed old messages between her and someone, with the content of the chats suggesting a romantic affair and implying a relationship with Femi Fani-Kayode

Fans were shocked by the nature of the messages and quickly shared their reactions, offering their opinions on the situation

The drama surrounding Yinka, Linc Edochie’s newly wedded wife, continues to unfold.

Yinka, who was previously married but later divorced, has been at odds with May Edochie’s fans, known as May Nation.

In a post circulating online, May Nation shared an old romantic chat from 2011, claiming that Yinka was involved in a relationship with Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK).

The post, made into a collage, suggested that this affair led to the collapse of Yinka's marriage to her former white husband, Theiesen.

The post also alleged that after the breakup with FFK, the former Minister of Aviation began trolling Yinka using a fake account, with their alleged bedroom escapades being used to taunt her.

Yinka responds to the allegations

In response to the accusations, Yinka clarified that Femi Fani Kayode was a close friend of hers and that their relationship was platonic, although it had its ups and downs.

She also noted that FFK’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, was like a younger sister to her.

Yinka dismissed the lies being spread about her, stating that people were free to continue peddling falsehoods.

She added that no matter what they called her, including labeling her as ugly, she wouldn’t be bothered.

Amid her ongoing feud with May Nation, Yinka had also previously mentioned that she doesn't have ovaries and cannot bear children, though she expressed her deep affection for Yul Edochie’s newborn daughter.

Fans react to post about Yinka

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post as seen below:

@omojofodunfunke commented:

"Madam are you sure the so call edochies that you are fighting for like all this you are doing,it really shows they can't control you.,shame , with all their pride.you are just spoiling we Yorubas. You don't have a good record now and you are blabbing."

@comfortmallambb shared:

"All celebrities have supporters. Amongst them are very crazy fans. They can go any extent for their idol. It doesn't mean the celebrity asked them to do so. Meanwhile, in ur case, nobody even troll you. You just want to prove that you love Yuliana ."

@gwen_gwen2025 wrote:

"Honestly, Linc deserves someone better than this Efulefu. She has a questionable past, having been involved with many men, including FFK’s while being married, Linc, if you ever come across this comment, please know that you deserve a woman of higher character. Igbo men are known for not settling for less, so it’s surprising to see you make this choice."

@quee_nsabin shared:

"If you see any woman supporting Judy Austin Uchechuku Muoghalu Obasi, please check them well, there is something not straight about that woman. Its either an adulterous woman or an ashawo."

@vibey_back_up_page said:

"Now everything makes sense why she was applauding Judy."

@rare_pearl_queen stated:

"Judy’s supporters and adultery be like bread and akara."

@quincyblaq_gh wrote:

"If you are a single mother of multiple children from multiple marriages and multiple fathers, cry no more,there’s a place for you in the Edochies family, I hear say na last grade wives them dey like ."

