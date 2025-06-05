Yinka, Linc Edochie's newly wedded wife, has continued to support Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

In a post, she shared a picture of a beautiful girl and expressed how much she loves Yul's new baby

Yinka also discussed her ability to have a baby, which sparked reactions among her fans in the comment section

Yinka Edochie, Linc's newly wedded wife, has shared her feelings for her brother-in-law, Yul Edochie, and his wife, Judy Austin.

In a post on her Instagram page, she shared a picture of an adorable baby and compared her to Yul's newborn.

Linc Edochie’s new wife, Yinka speaks about her life, sparks reactions. Photo credit@yinkaisen9/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to Yinka, her brother-in-law's baby has chubby cheeks, and she loves babies who look like that.

Yinka also mentioned that she is too old to have a baby, as she no longer has ovaries.

Yinka speaks more about Yul Edochie

In comparing the baby she posted to her brother-in-law’s daughter, Yinka Edochie referred to Storm as her “China Doll” and said she reminds her of Rosy Cheeks, even though they don’t look alike.

Yinka Edochie trends over her post about Yul Edochie. Photo cresit@yinkaisen9

Source: Instagram

She briefly mentioned her ovaries before recalling that she no longer has them.

It’s worth noting that Yinka’s support for Yul Edochie’s family has sparked online conflicts with May Edochie’s fans.

The two parties exchanged heated words a few days ago, with many advising Yinka to avoid social media drama.

Fans have also suggested that she should not allow Judy Austin's supporters to influence her, as it could negatively impact her marriage to Linc Edochie.

See the post here:

What fans said about Yinka Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the woman about Yul Edochie's daughter. Here are comments about them below:

@blachbaise stated:

"We love our storm beautiful baby and we love you our courageous pretty, beautiful wife."

@hhhgjjjiuc reacted:

"And what about your brother in love’s first daughter Danielle? Why are we acting like this is his first daughter?"

@debby_gold8 said:

"Madam people like you are rare fire, may God blessed you."

@luckyben _official commented:

"Ma'am, you are valued and cherished! we're so glad you're with the Edochie dynasty! Your love and support mean the world to us."

@tesy198 stated:

"Madam I Wil advice you don't mind people haling you o. Don't join social media war it doesn't really end well at times..keep Ur life private and enjoy Ur new jome."

@officialufelle shared:

"And u were busy age shaming Queen May at Linda ikegi blog ? If u like don’t focus on ur marriage and leave wat u don’t knw, let Judy supporters keep hailing you , na u alone go still suffer am."

Yul Edochie slams his brother Linc

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media.

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live.

In his post, he thrashed all the people giving him such advice as he asked if they were buying him data.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng