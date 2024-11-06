Yul Edochie has made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live

In his post, the thrashed all the people giving him such advice as he asked if they were buying him data

Embattled Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has addressed all the advisers of his marriage and social media display in his recent post.

Legit.ng had reported that Lincoln Edochie, Yul's brother, had granted an interview where he shared the reaction of their family about his second marriage. He also mentioned that their father used to say marriages should be kept off social media.

Yul Edochie sparks reactions after post. Photo credit@yuledochie/@lincedochie

Source: Instagram

In his new post after Linc's interview went viral, Yul noted that people have been saying he should keep his marriage off social media. He asked if they were the people giving him money for data.

He also said that those keeping their marriages inside the house still divorce. Furthermore, he blasted those speaking about his marriage and stated their life was scattering, and they cannot fix it.

Yul blasts advisers

Not done ranting, Yul Edochie sent his advisers to the gallows. He told them to hug transformer, and he added that thunder will fire all of them.

Edochie mentioned that the only way they will be happy is when people die.

See the post here :

What fans said about Yul's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@danny_tobias_:

"Finally e don pain. These celebrities dey do like these things no dey pain dem . I swear ,e dey pain dem die . Lol."

@princess_shally1:

"Why does this hand writing scream Judy."

@niimatullah90:

“Your brother said in an interview that your father always advice people to take their marriages of social media well could it be you are insulting your father."

@mamalaw0sarah_judyyelowtongue:

"U begged Queen May with a long epistle of apologies. Mind you, Linc just quoted your father so at this point u r disrespecting ur father. I understand and feel ur pain."

@ladydove222:

"Yul how’s Judy your second hand wife, the public toilet, help me great her ."

@humble_bills:

"Yul Abiakwa. Man is gradually going crazy."

@ozubulu_bae:

"Yul who do u this, chai."

@vera_enenu:

"Those of you saying no be Yul write this thing who come write am? Na Yul write am and he is go Gaga nothing like Judy write am."

@cindyclassy_:

"Werey don finally enter street las las."

@nwa_ada_igbo:

"See wetin May package give me."

@prayerosaheniomojaide:

"At least they divorced without making noise about it, nor show public disrespect to their ex."

Yul hypes Judy Austin

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had shared the name he gave to his second wife, Judy Austin, in a new video he shared online.

In the clip, the two of them were displaying their usual antics as Judy tried to sing his praises in the recording.

In the caption of his post, he called her his spiritual wife and showered praises on her in the Igbo language.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng