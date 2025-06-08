May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has responded to the repeated attacks allegedly directed at his client by Linc Edochie’s wife

In a social media post, he claimed that Yinka, Linc’s wife, had been collaborating with Yul's wife and was the one who introduced her to Linc

Fans expressed disappointment over his revelations, sharing their opinions on Yinka’s involvement and the ongoing tensions within the Edochie family

Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer representing May Edochie, has weighed in on the escalating tension between his client and Linc Edochie’s wife, Yinka.

Yinka, who recently married Linc, has been engaged in heated exchanges with May’s supporters online.

She reportedly dragged May into the feud, stating reasons she admires Yul Edochie and his family. In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ugwuonye claimed that Yinka has been a longtime friend and supporter of Judy Austin, and is allegedly known as “Lady A” among Judy’s fans.

The lawyer further alleged that Lady A gifted a car to Judy Austin’s son shortly after May Edochie unveiled her white Range Rover, and that the car was deliberately modelled after May’s.

He also claimed that Yinka has used a separate account to troll May, veteran actress Rita Edochie, and even Linc himself before their relationship began.

According to Ugwuonye, Yinka began attacking Queen May after her repeated attempts to contact her were ignored—allegedly due to May’s loyalty to Linc’s ex-wife, Amaka.

He asserted that Judy Austin played a key role in introducing Yinka to Linc, although Linc is reportedly unaware of this connection. Yinka allegedly erased all her negative comments about Linc before Yinka started dating him.

The barrister also pointed out that Linc and Yinka are not yet legally married, but Just engaged, despite Yinka presenting herself publicly as his wife.

Additionally, Ugwuonye claimed it was Yinka who reconciled Linc with his brother Yul Edochie, a move Judy Austin reportedly celebrated.

Recall that Emeka Ugwuonye has been a vocal supporter of May Edochie since her divorce proceedings against Yul Edochie began.

See the post here:

What fans said about May's lawyer's post

Here are some comments about it below:

@iam_u_c wrote:

"Pete busy talking about every other family including Chioma chukwuka while his own family brekete argue all you want the man no train emmm children well. His boys are not boysing."

@miriamnyakasoka share:

"May almighty God continue to protect queen May and her children, may all her enemies exposed."

@therealjessyblue2 said:

"What at all do they want from this poor woman, who lost her son in all of these!! She said No to polygamy why can’t they respect that and move on."

@debbiedeclan commented:

"Judy came prepared to destroy Edochie’s family, she’s a well calculative agent of darkness."

@chikadibia_light_ reacted:

"I'm not surprised, she could be the one that asked Lincoln out for relationship or marriage allegedly oooh. Agadi nwanyi baby."

@vibey_back_up_page stated:

"I was surprised when I saw she was blogging about Queen May n Yul in 2022 and I was also surprised because I thought she was a Maynation because she used to comment on QM’s posts and that’s how we started following each other. Haa that woman."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Many promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

