Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy Eke is currently on the lips of everyone following her successful Botox surgery

Legit.ng reports that the Reality TV star was spotted in the market days after her medical facelift

Fans and netizens who came across the video made conflicting observations about Mercy’s new look

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has sparked widespread conversation online after a recent video of her surfaced online.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate earlier made the frontline of blogs after she informed fans and netizens of a new Botox surgery she underwent.

However, a random video of the businesswoman in a market seems to have given a clearer view of her new look, which got many talking.

In the viral footage, a fan bumped into Mercy Eke while shopping and quickly made a selfie video with her. Netizens who came across the clip were amazed at the structure of her face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Eke’s new face

Social media users reacted aggressively to the video, pointing out apparent changes in Eke's facial structure. Many others noticed the more defined jawline and cheekbones, sparking further discussion regarding the reality star's cosmetic procedures.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nzubechiii wrote:

"Mercy’ facelift doesn’t look bad,, though i prefer her previous look, perhaps she’s still in healing process."

dezzy_gold_ wrote:

"If fillers never destroy one person’s face, the rest no go rest."

im_yuki.__ said:

"She fine sha😍😍😍."

liqueurstoreng wrote:

"She looks beautiful.😍."

ella_chi said:

"Okay oooh na still my fav make I shut up 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

eniola___sarah wrote:

"Lai shey Agidi. Make I no too talk before they say her money her body. See face like Igbo fufu. She’s pretty sha 😍😍."

bella_reignn said:

"Use your hand type Wetin you Dey find to read 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

agnes.ikechukwu wrote:

"My God, mercy has used cosmetic enhancement and fillers to spoil her face. Kai."

finstabaddiee said:

"This is not recent abeg, where are lashes that I’m still admiring."

lanorahh_ said:

"It’s filter. She looks finer than this now."

channy_gold said:

"she looked stressed out."

riyu_thriftstore said:

"What’s that jaw ????"

imjustsayingthetruthhh wrote:

"She just had a session. When her healing is complete, the swelling will reduce."

