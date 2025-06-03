Singer Yinka TNT has reacted to a video of actress Mercy Aigbe speaking about the outfit she wore to her colleague Toyin Abraham's Iyalode movie premiere

In an interview, Mercy Aigbe disclosed the cost of her outfit and the carriage she arrived in at the event

Yinka TNT expressed displeasure at Mercy Aigbe's display, highlighting the implications of her display, especially on the movie industry

Singer and life coach Oluyinka O Ayanda, better known as Yinka TNT, has criticised a viral video of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe speaking on the cost of the attire she wore to her colleague Toyin Abraham's Iyalode movie premiere.

Recall that Toyin had her movie premiere in Lagos on Sunday, June 1, with Mercy being among the popular celebrities showing up at the event.

A viral video also showed Mercy's dramatic arrival as she arrived in a caravan, carried by muscular men.

Mercy, however, caused a stir after she disclosed the outfit and the caravan cost between N15 million and N16 million.

Yinka TNT reacts to Mercy Aigbe's outfit

The singer voiced her displeasure towards Mercy's expensive outfit, noting that some of her colleagues in the movie industry are struggling.

Yinka TNT noted how some aged movie stars would appeal to the public for help, often due to homelessness or their battle with health challenges, while the likes of Mercy splashed millions on outfits, which they wear only once.

She added that most of the members of the public who crowdfund for struggling movie stars cannot afford the lavish lifestyle portrayed by stars like Mercy.

“You bought cloth for N16m just for an event, coming from the industry that will later bring sick people for help," she said in part.

The video of Yinka TNT calling out Mercy Aigbe is below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's outfit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Mercy Aigbe's action, read the comments below:

the_real_lob said:

"This is quite deep. May Allah grant us understanding."

oyiza_oyin wrote:

"Madam, most of this clothes they refund and sell back , so it's all content."

2308byoceans_unisexboutique reacted:

"Just for online sake ni now, e ma take e too personal.Haaaaa I bought my pant 55m yesterday."

olayinka_adeboye said:

"Well spoken, true talk!! I sincerely appreciate dis."

tokiqueenbeauty reacted:

"Nawa oooo, misplaced priority, why will u advise her on how to spend her money? Eni se ni? E raye ooo."

marvel_unbothered said:

"This is what egungun wants Wiz to do that year…."

praiseworldcollections reacted:

"I believe she is not telling d truth… but if it’s… omoh … i don’t know what to say."

ostellaabiola said:

"Sis, she seemed to be joking about it. It's not that deep. Please forgive her."

