Recall that Ruby had her wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 31, graced by top Nollywood celebrities in the country

In a new update, the mum of one levelled allegations against her arch enemy, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has continued to tackle her colleague Destiny Etiko following their intense encounter at Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding ceremony with her husband, Moc Madu, may have birthed a drama between Angela Okorie and Destiny Etiko.

A video from the after party captured Ruby and her husband with Etiko on the dance floor. Another clip, however, showed the moment Etiko left the dance floor after Angela arrived at the event.

Angela went ahead to perform her song at the event as guests happily sang along. Following her awkward encounter with Etiko, Angela shared a video from Ruby's wedding on Monday, June 2, subtly throwing shade.

Angela Okorie calls out Destiny Etiko

During a recent Instagram Live video, Angela accused Destiny of using fake accounts to troll her in the comment section.

She claimed that her colleague didn’t have the guts to talk to her face-to-face, hence the need to disguise.

The mum of one further taunted the curvy star and argued that the negative comments were for Destiny’s mother.

“You can’t even talk to me when you see me face to face, you’re hiding behind keypads to insult your mother.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Angela Okorie and Destiny Etiko’s saga

milang94_ wrote:

"Angela and spiritual battles always."

dhannys_lingerie said:

"Angela and fight na 5ad6."

fineugy said:

"Why is she fighting everyone? Na wa o."

iampeppi_ wrote:

"Person dey big pass some kind things with age abeg."

yes_im_slim_ said:

"Angel’s enemies too plenty 😂😢."

sassy_vtwins_ wrote:

"See who dey beg person to make peace with destiny yesterday 😂😂😂 internet ehh .. friendship is not by force .. go and take care of your family and stop fighting who is not fighting u .. I come in peace."

gift_phenomenal_ wrote:

"Destiny wey no get time 😂😂😂."

tonia_7174 said:

"I fell in love with Destiny Etiko for her Maturity. Madam go and sit down simbi can not be a girl every year simbi is now a woman infact a grandma pls take your fight somewhere else or u go to Anthony Joshua and fight. FIGHTER."

mhiz_jules said:

"You no dey even shame as she keeps ignoring you?"

kikioflondon wrote:

"Ngeke feeling funky."

empress_sunlight said:

"Odiegwu, you go explain tire and you no fit escape ekpere Wednesday. Iga eri anya gi."

val_loveday said:

"I like as Destiny just de Ignore you."

official_michmuller said:

"Angela you’re too tacky 😡nah only you get issues with everybody for the Nollywood.. make we see road abeg."

b.a.ediamond wrote:

"But na you Dey talk everytime about destiny! I believe you’re the one that can’t keep the same energy. Show life ti kpo ju."

capry_sunn said:

“Journey of the unseen battle”season 4😩."

Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angela generated reactions after her post about her colleagues went viral.

Angela Okorie took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.

She noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she could never do.

