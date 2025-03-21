Actress Dupe Jayesimi has opened up about her life, her failed marriage and her career which has not being going on as planned

She was a guest on Biola Bayo's Talk to B podcast, where she poured out her heart in an emotional conversation

Fans also became emotional as they prayed for her and tried to comfort her in the comment section of the post

Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movie genre, Dupe Jayesimi, has shared her ordeal while being marriage during an interview.

The elderly moviemaker was a guest of her junior colleague, Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B

Actress Dupe Jayesimi speaks about her career.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has no child to call her own at 60. Though she was once married and was pregnant during her marriage ceremony. However, she lost the pregnancy later.

Jayesimi disclosed that after losing her baby, her husband started demarcating the bed with a pillow and would not move close to her.

Speaking further, the actress stated that she did IVF two times, but they failed.

After she left her marriage, her husband immediately brought in a pregnant woman and got married to her.

Dupe speaks about adoption

Also in the recording, Dupe Jayesimi said her mother discouraged her from adopting a child, and she started taking care of her sibling's children.

The woman became emotional at some point and explained that despite playing motherly roles in the lives of so many children. And even training most of them in schools, she was usually denied the opportunity of standing in as their mother when they got married.

Dupe Jayesimi speaks about her career

Speaking about the challenges in her career, Dupe Jayesimi said that she last worked seven years ago, though acting has been her major source of livelihood.

Actress Dupe Jayesimi emotional in video.

Source: Instagram

According to her, acting became discouraging when she would produce a movie and would get nothing from it.

Recall that some other actresses have also shared their ordeal about childlessness and journey to motherhood.

A few weeks ago, reality show star, Bambam shared what she went through before having her baby.

Nollywood actress, Gloria young and her husband, Norbert Young also recounted the years they were childless and what they went through before becoming parents.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Dupe Jayesimi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some comments below:

@ayarotimi reacted:

Pls Dr B tell her she has so many children around the world, I love her so much, wish i can reach her, i always love her movies. Sending her a very big hug ."

@only_one_abenic commented:

"I celebrate you today grandma, you are not alone ma, we are here to call you grandma and mummy. I cried typing this, the tears behind back doors can’t be written on forehead."

@db_hof shared:

"Ehh Jehovah, God of Hannah , we plead for anyone looking for the fruit of the womb that you grant to them their wishes."

@motilola said:

"This generation, a bunch of heavy hearts and smiling faces."

@theajadiolajumoke stated:

"Mummy I am sending you all my love and prayers. You are not s barren IJN."

@dharm_sel said:

"Jezz this is so teary God."

@happybaeby write:

"Wow! You never truly know what someone is going through until they share their story. So many smiling faces filled with bitterness! May God gladden your heart ma."

@gele_by_irawo shared:

"Omg, I feel like holding her tight."

Dayo Amusa speaks about motherhood

Legit.ng had reported that Dayo Amusa made many emotional after sharing what she passed through before she became a mother.

She narrated how the man she was supposed to get married to left her and impregnated another lady. Fans were happy about her victory and appreciated God for the actress and her baby as they prayed for her.

