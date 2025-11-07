Singer Jaywon has shared strong advice as Regina Daniels opened up about marital struggles.

The music star stated that those close to her are not guiding her with honesty or maturity.

The actress' personal life has become public again after her brother’s recent arrest

The ongoing situation involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, her husband Ned Nwoko, and her family has taken a new turn as Nigerian singer Jaywon has spoken out with strong words.

Regina has been in the spotlight recently after reports of tension in her marriage resurfaced alongside the arrest and arraignment of her brother, Sammy West.

In a video shared online, she expressed frustration, revealing that her family once advised her against marrying Ned Nwoko. She also warned the public to stop dragging her mother into the matter.

Jaywon blames Regina Daniels' friends and family for her ordeal. Photos: @jaywon/@reginadaniels/IG.

But while many people have taken sides or simply commented from the sidelines, Jaywon took a more personal angle.

In a post shared via 𝕏, Jaywon made it clear that Regina’s recent emotional posts online may not be the best approach.

According to him, what she’s been saying reflects a lack of maturity and self-awareness, especially considering the long-term implications of marriage and motherhood.

Jaywon added that social media cannot offer healing, only attention.

He wrote:

“It’s unfortunate that the people around Regina, both friends and family, seem more focused on their own interests than on guiding her with honesty. The things she’s been posting online reflect a lack of maturity and self-awareness. At the end of the day, she shares two children with this man; that bond is for life. It’s time to rise above the noise. Social media doesn’t offer healing; it only turns personal issues into public entertainment."

Read the tweet here:

Jaywon's post draw reactions from netizens

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@toastingG:

"U no lie but she probably needs it to counter d senator from picking her family members like."

@bolajibestt:

"Social media doesn’t offer healing, it only turns personal issues into public entertainment."

@Mk32763631:

"Chai, egbon your life don spoil o . You no get link to your music wey u fit post ? See wetin u Dey use ur page post . Ofa aiye ti ba Jaywon."

@livinglovee:

"May God take your breathe for me. She should stay in an abusive marriage because she has two kids for himmm????"

@ckayacapello:

"Make she dey mumu herself online... Well she be smally self.."

Regina Daniels has been at loggerheads with her husband, Ned Nwoko. Photo: @regina.daniels/IG.

