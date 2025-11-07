Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the marital crisis Regina Daniels is going through

In a post on her Instagram story, she questioned what the actors and actresses Regina had opened her door to are doing about her situation

Fans responded by recalling what Precious herself went through while fighting for custody of her sons

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode's ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, has weighed in on the ongoing marital crisis rocking her colleague Regina Daniels' marriage.

The actress and her siblings, even her parents, have been battling Ned Nwoko, after one of the member of their family was allegedly arrested by the politician.

Sammy, the embattled singer, was later charged in court after being arrested and whisked away to an unknown destination.

In her post, Precious questioned where Regina Daniels' colleagues are and why they aren't offering help.

According to her, Regina had opened her door to many of them when she was a wife. Precious called on the Actors' Guild and others, asking where they were.

Precious Chikwendu speaks about Regina Daniels

In her post, the mother of four shared that she understands every aspect of Regina Daniels' emotions and expressed that Regina is too young to be enduring what she is going through. Precious described Regina’s situation as an example of vicious and narcissistic behavior.

Moreover, Precious stated that breaking Regina Daniels would only make her stronger because she is now facing everything she feared at the beginning. She added that once Regina passes through this stage, she will emerge stronger and no longer afraid of anything.

Recall that Precious Chikwendu herself fought a controversial and lengthy battle with her ex-husband a few years ago before they were able to settle the issue of child custody amicably.

Fans react to precious Chkwendu's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her colleague. Here are comments below:

@kanyin_fko shared:

"She understands her pain, she’s been through it. Same done to her. Emphases on narcissism. You have to be diplomatic to win a battle with them."

@originalb_1 commented:

"She is facing her fears after now comes a woman who fears nothing… Nigerian are good in showing up when RIP is involve."

@the_real_bhad_of_lagos_ wrote:

"Person beat u like u said and u no fit go report and leave the marriage quietly, u started destroying his things and even your family came to social media and start saying all sort of things, if na common man sef he suppose jail your brother true true."

@tiwanikike9 commented:

"Where are all the wives of senators I guess she is part of the committee,can't they support her."

