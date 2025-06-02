Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta and his ex-wife, actress Olayinka Solomon, were among the celebrities who attended Toyin Abraham's Iyalode premiere

A viral video captured the interaction between Ibrahim Chatta, his ex-partner Olayinka Solomon and her new husband

A clip capturing Olayinka's new husband making money rain on Chatta at the event has stirred up a debate online

The heartwarming moment popular actor Ibrahim Chatta reunited with his ex-partner, actress Olayinka Solomon and her husband, Olasunkanmi Mabinuori, at the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s new film, Iyalode, has gone viral.

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin's star-studded movie premiere took place on Sunday, June 1, at the IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos.

Ibrahim Chatta Hugs Ex Olayinka Solomon, Her New Husband at Iyalode Premiere, Video Triggers Many

Source: Instagram

Actress Mercy Aigbe caused a stir with her dramatic arrival at the premiere, as a viral video showed some muscular men carrying her.

The movie premiere turned out to be a reunion for Chatta and Olayinka.

Chatta, who was shunned by organisers of the AMVCA, was captured in a cheerful mood. Olayinka’s new husband was spotted beside him before the actress herself joined them.

A clip showed the trio exchanging pleasantries, with Olayinka giving Chatta a warm hug.

However, the highlight that caught many by surprise was when Olayinka's husband unwrapped a bundle of cash and sprayed the actor, after which both men hugged each other.

Chatta was previously in a relationship with Olayinka, with whom he shares a son named Malik.

The video of Ibrahim Chatta with his ex Olayinka Solomon and her new husband at Toyin Abraham's movie premiere is below:

What people are saying about reunion

The reunion has stirred up a debate on social media, while many praised Ibrahim Chatta for his maturity, others, however, criticised his ex-partner Olayinka Solomon's new husband's gesture in the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

theway1714 said:

"In everything you do in life, don't be that present husband."

igeriasweethrt commented:

"While Ibrahim Chatta's maturity with his ex-wife is laudable, the present husband's stance raises a question: Is this the height of Nigerian masculinity, or a quiet surrender of personal boundaries?….i can’t be that present husband."

DCENTBND reacted:

"Why do I feel something off with the woman, like the guy still dey chop here work. From her body language you notice she seems by the guys presence and even almost kissed him. But maybe I am wrong."

BoyWahala19 said:

"Why we go separate when we still love each other. Instead of coming to this, make we kuku stay and work things out o."

sucreblazing said:

"Na Ibrahim chatta be the champion for here ooo."

Banana10yz reacted:

"Three of them still dey knack each other."

Ibrahim Chatta's surgery dinner raise eyebrow

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta ate, despite being in his 50s, saw fans express concerns for him.

In the viral clip, the Yoruba actor was seen with a bowl of yoghurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items.

When asked why he was taking such at his age, he responded by bragging about his tribe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng