Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her friends trended online following their trip to Zanzibar

Fans and netizens enjoyed videos from the tropical trip as it showed scenes of late Mohbad’s son in their midst

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is having a great time with her family and friends as they enjoy a getaway in Zanzibar.

After dazzling fans at the grand finale of the JP25 wedding celebration in Dar es Salam, the actress jetted off with other celebrities, her in-laws, and family to Zanzibar.

In the video making the rounds online, Iyabo was seen with her colleague Funke Akindele, influencer Enioluwa, Late singer Mohbad’s son Liam, and other family members.

The actress looked ecstatic while she had a good time with her friends; however, what caught the attention of many was the sight of Liam in the bubbling group.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Iyabo Ojo and friends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oyemieweka wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️The genuine love for Liam is beautiful to watch.God bless you all abundantly."

shabril2503 said:

"Be like say Liam got beef with camera man. The way he stared at the camera feels like a warning 😂😂😂 He's such a beautiful kid. I admire how Queen mother is effortlessly beautiful, too. No matter what she wears. 😍😍."

bimz_models wrote:

"See as Liam take collect his hand like say he don sabi road pass who hold am😂😂😂😂."

oj_ojutohjawo_jewelries_89 wrote:

"Fola Cotonou Got Me Rolling On The Floor 😂."

bimpe67 said:

"Happy people. Beautiful people ❤️🔥❤️🙌."

_adukyenterprises said:

"Mohbad is not sleeping....anyone that bless Liam is blessed.know this and Know peace 🕊️ ✌️."

zeealiaccessories_ said:

"Werey ni egbon Emir 😂😂😂😂😂which one be fola cotonou."

urbancollectionzbyajoke wrote:

"Emiralty agbaya throwing shades stylishly😂😂😂😂."

gbemzoobaby said:

"Emiralty 😮😮😮what's with the caption 😂😂😂😂."

amoke1971 wrote:

"See my cute Liam ogo agbaye ,that boy star go shine so they e blind enemies eyes 🙏😂😍😍😍."

Funke Akindele heaps praises on Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele has heaped praises on Priscilla Ojo at the wedding finale in Tanzania.

In the emotional clip, Funke mentioned that Priscilla was indeed a beauty with brains and that she was grateful that she stayed out of controversies during her single days.

The A Tribe Called Judah producer further declared her unwavering support for the latest couple and prayed for God’s blessings in their marriage.

