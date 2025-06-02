Angela Okorie has shared a video from her live performance at her colleague Ruby Ojiakor's wedding ceremony

The Nollywood star, who was one of the celebrities who attended the event, had an awkward encounter with another colleague, Destiny Etiko

A viral clip showed the moment Destiny Etiko left the dance floor as Angela Okorie arrived; the latter has now broken her silence with a subtle

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding ceremony with her husband, Moc Madu, may have birthed a drama between Angela Okorie and Destiny Etiko.

It will be recalled that Ruby had her wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 31, which was attended by colleagues from the Nigerian movie industry, including Angela and Etiko.

Angela Okorie and Destiny Etiko’s awkward moment at Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding. Credit: realangelaokorie/rubyojiakor/destinyetiko

A video from the after party captured Ruby and her husband with Etiko on the dance floor.

Another clip, however, showed the moment Etiko left the dance floor after Angela arrived at the event.

Angela went ahead to perform her song at the event as guests happily sang along.

Following her awkward encounter with Etiko, Angela shared a video from Ruby's wedding on Monday, June 2, subtly throwing shade.

Angela Okorie sparked reactions with subtle shades after encounter with Destiny Etiko. Credit: realangelaokorie

Angela described herself as the light that makes darkness disappear.

"When light walks in darkness disappears Light and Darkness has nothing in common I am light and when I walk into a place my presence over shadows every evil. #legitqueen for a reason Anticipate #queenofguns Congratulations to the newest couple in town," Angela Okorie wrote.

The video Angela Okorie shared from Ruby Ojiakor's wedding is below:

A video showing Destiny Etiko leaving the dance floor as Angela Okorie arrived is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor's husband broke down in tears at their church wedding.

Reactions as Angela Okorie throws subtle shades

Legit.ng captured some of the comments. Read the reactions below:

aneva.vm said:

"I really can’t do it with Destiny’s nose 🥹🥹 forget light & darkness."

__queencynthia reacted:

"Destiny later came back with the bundles after Angela’s perform."

___cynn___n said:

"Omo light wy no press money na candle oooo cuz e no dy too bright."

theperfectgiftg reacted:

"One thing I like about her, she’s bold and uses her @ very well."

1daprudent said:

"Angela get beef with most of her colleagues and she’s capable of drama anytime, if you have someone like that around you, it’s better to respectfully give space. It’s self respect not intimidation. The other Angela’s energy is chaotic."

okm_herbal reacted:

"She was there to celebrate and have fun, she could have sprayed her money, jump and dance. Then turn and leave. But to each their own, as long as it gives them peace."

onyinyechi11 said:

"Light wey no spray money, na bulb light.. e no Dey too shine."

intimatesbykoko commented:

"She’s bold and confident You gotta give it to her."

Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angela generated reactions after her post about her colleagues went viral.

Angela Okorie took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.

She noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she could never do.

