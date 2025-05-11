Ibrahim Chatta has reacted to being constantly shunned by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

The actor was a guest on skit maker Isbae U’s podcast, where he was asked about being overlooked by the award organisers

Fans were impressed by his response and wished him well, expressing hope that he would soon clinch an award

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has finally addressed being overlooked at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The award ceremony took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, with many celebrities in attendance.

Ibrahim Chatta silences critics over being shunned by AMVCA. Photo credit@ibrahimchatta_lordthespris

Source: Instagram

Chatta, a seasoned actor who has consistently been ignored by the award organisers over the years, shared his thoughts during an interview.

The movie star, who owns a film village, was a guest on skit maker Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, aka Isbae U’s podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The content creator asked him why the AMVCA organisers had continually overlooked him.

Chatta speaks about AMVCA snub

In response, Chatta admitted that he has asked himself the same question repeatedly.

He explained that he is not particularly interested in awards. According to him, if he had been, he would have submitted one of his films to be considered for a nomination.

Ibrahim Chatta appears on Isbae U's podcast. Photo credit@ibrahimchatta_lordthespris

Source: Instagram

Chatta then asked his host if he knew how many awards he had already won. He noted that because he is not a social person, the organisers might assume he would not attend the ceremony.

Highlighting some of his accolades, the actor revealed that he had received an award from an international organisation, one from Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, and another from his colleague Odunlade Adekola, who had honoured individuals he deemed deserving.

In his words:

"I am not interested, why will I be praying for what I am not interested in?. Whenever I am interested, I will submit a film and give it to them to see."

"I have thought about it, why don't they invite me because I see younger people attending and winning. Do you know how many awards are in my house?"

See the video here:

What fans said about Ibrahim Chatta's reaction

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Ibrahim Chatta speaking about the AMVCA. Here are comments below:

@kwinnodun reacted:

"Which one is it a lie you are nt interested na by Force ni I love Ibrahim so much may God reward him."

@blatitoabikegeorge commented:

"I just love uncle Ibrahim and how he they gv am him own yab back."

@nollywoodmoviesreview wrote:

"We can all clap from the television…. Validation comes from those who know the worth and value of your skills and talents. In short ‘amvca’ is not his focus. His gaze is set on higher conquests. He knows what to do if he wants amvca award… he’s just not ready."

Ibrahim Chatta's surgery dinner raise eyebrow

Legit.ng had reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta took despite being in his 50s surfaced online and fans have shown their concern.

In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items which he placed on the table.

When asked why he was taking such at his age and he replied and boasted about his tribe in the viral clip.

Source: Legit.ng