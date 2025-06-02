Videos from Toyin Abraham’s Iyalode movie premiere in Lagos State have emerged on social media

The likes of Pasuma, Wale Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, and a host of other stars showed up at the event to support Toyin Abraham

Mercy Aigbe's dramatic entrance at Toyin Abraham's Iyalode movie premiere also caused a stir online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham held the premiere of her new movie, Iyalode, on Sunday, June 1, in Lagos State.

The star-studded event saw movie stars like Odunlade Adekola, Wale Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta, Baba Tee, NURTW president MC Oluomo and others showing up in elegant traditional attire.

Mercy Aigbe, MC Oluomo, Odunlade Adekola, others storm at Toyin Abraham's Iyalode premiere. Credit: toyinabraham/realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma was also present as he thrilled guests with a live stage performance.

Mercy Aigbe's dramatic entrance trends online

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe not only supported Toyin Abraham but also made a dramatic entrance.

Like billionaire Obi Jackson's daughter's spectacular entrance at her wedding, Mercy was carried in a gleaming golden palanquin, lifted by men.

A clip captured the funny moment when a stunned Toyin asked Mercy if it was her movie premiere.

Nollywood stars like Mercy Aigbe show support for Toyin Abraham's new movie, Iyalode. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: UGC

Iyalode, featuring Kehinde Bankole, Bukky Wright, Muyiwa Ademola, Wale Ojo, and Kolawole Ajeyemi, will hit the cinemas on June 6, 2025.

The video of Mercy Aigbe arriving at Toyin Abraham's Iyalode movie premiere is below:

A video showing Toyin Abraham's reaction to Mercy Aigbe's outfit at her movie premiere:

Watch the video Mercy Aigbe shared showing how she arrived at Toyin Abraham's premiere below:

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe's dramatic arrival

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

oluabdullateef said:

"Madam Toyin is too free spirited. You just have to love her. Mercy will definitely kill every theme."

oduncool_

"I don't know why I have goose bumps hearing how mum ire and momma mercy communication."

oluwa_fayegbami said:

"She don later dress pass u like she talk ooo."

oriyomi_ayinke said:

"You no go love worldbest keh,the Ògún ìdílè that is doing u is beyond imagination nìyẹn I love you my Toyin Tomato It's Iyalode season seh billion geng."

lanrealewilese said:

"Aunty mercy where is phones oooo.."

kazimadeoti reacted:

"This is a true definition of over sabi sister. Congratulations to you."

adeshewami__ said:

"This woman is the real oversabi aunty,abolode feloju 1 of Nollywood."

ewedispatcher commented:

"This boy wey de front right, no be him say him be masseuse for non miraj show? Wey say person turn 420 instead of 360."

big_bun_mi said:

"Talk and do sister she said it to her before and here she’s over sabi aunty."

dutykemiashefonlovehaven said:

"I thought VDM was one of your bouncers."

