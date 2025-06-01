Videos of Nollywood star Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding continue to surface on social media

One highlight of the event was Ruby Ojiakor's husband becoming emotional during his church speech

A clip also captured the moment the groom's sister told Ruby Ojiakor to take care of her brother

Actress Ruby Ojiakor's husband, Moc Madu, has stirred reactions with his emotional display at their white wedding held on Saturday, May 31.

It will be recalled that Ruby shared heartwarming videos and pictures from her church wedding to her husband.

Actress Ruby Orjiakor's husband breaks down in tears at their white wedding in church. Credit: rubyojiakor

A video also captured the moment she issued advice to prospective brides.

Ruby Ojiakor's husband cries at wedding

A highlight of the wedding was when Ruby Ojiakor's husband shed tears during his church speech, standing beside his bride..

A clip captured Ruby consoling her husband before her sister-in-law also joined to comfort him.

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor’s white wedding to Moc Madu stirred reactions as husband cries. Credit: rubyorjiakor

Before leaving the couple, Ruby's sister-in-law passed a crucial message.

"Take care of my brother, he is my mother's best child," Ruby's sister-in-law said in the viral video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor had a Holy Spirit-filled bridal shower.

Reacting to the video from her bridal shower, Ruby stated that it was 'charged by the Holy Spirit', as she saw guests receiving supernatural breakthroughs and blessings during the worship session.

The video showing the moment Ruby Ojiakor's husband cried at their white wedding ceremony is below:

Reactions as Ruby Ojiakor's husband cries

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

emekadarlington said:

"Moc is a real man in touch with his emotions. They both deserve each other Congratulations once again blood."

official__pampam reacted:

"He married a good woman and I pray he will be happy forever I wish them all the best of love and happiness. I’m sooo happy for them."

gifted_okon said:

"But aunty you no need open your eyes like that na! May their love last forever."

mwangaeisher said:

"What about the bride? Isn't she her mother best child?."

solythrillzcraft reacted:

"God bless your marriage ,with everything you desires."

beauti_brownskin_ said:

"It’s the way sister in law open eyes for ruby to take care of her brother for me anyways most importantly,they should take care of each other she’s also someone’s best child."

queen_jay_dee reacted:

"Dont cry ke! Because he is a man ? Please let him let out all the Emotions, he is only human."

gnade_kraft said:

"The sister doesn’t look like one that like too show emotion but trust me some of them are the sweetest people you will meet."

according_to_lucci said:

"This busy body sister in-law. Like it’s news to Ruby. Happy married life to them."

riri_okiemute said:

"The take care of my brother belike warning."

Ruby Ojiakor’s daughter throws tantrum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor and her daughter Princess Royalty put up some drama.

The movie star made a video of her daughter crying and complaining about missing her father. To many’s surprise, the little girl was referring to her new husband, Moc Madu.

