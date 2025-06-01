2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, has shared a romantic video of herself and her husband as she praised him for an expensive gift he bought for her

In the video that has gone viral, Natasha Osawaru, who was spotted in a car with 2Baba, proudly showed off what he had gifted her

The sweet exchange between the African Queen crooner and the Edo lawmaker has also stirred reactions from online users

Music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba and his wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, shared their loved-up moments amid the mixed reactions that have continued to trail their marriage.

In the recent video, which has gone viral on social media, 2Baba showed his romantic side as he spoiled Natasha with an Hermès Birkin bag reportedly worth N50 million.

Natasha Osawaru flaunts a luxury Hermès bag from 2Baba in a loved-up video. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

An ecstatic Natasha, in the video shared via her Instagram story, gushed about the African Queen crooner as she appreciated him for the gift.

Expressing her love for him, the Edo lawmaker disclosed that 2Baba added an Etoupe Birkin bag to her favourite collection.

“Hey baby, thank you. I love you” Natasha said in the viral video while 2Baba was spotted smiling.

“My baby just added to my favourite bag collection”, ETOUPE BIRKIN," she wrote on the caption of the video.

2Baba and his wife Natasha Osawaru share a heartwarming video after he buys her a N50m Hermès bag. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawaru delivered a speech on 2Baba's behalf at a Children's Day event.

The Edo lawmaker encouraged the children about life beyond the four walls of the classroom.

The video of Natasha Osawaru showing the Birkin bag that 2Baba gifted her is below:

Reactions as 2Baba gifts Natasha Birkin bag

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments about 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's display. Read them below:

rittylicious_aku said:

"That smile no reach teeth, baba is dying inside."

s.o.r.c.h.y said:

"The shortest appreciation video I’ve ever seen in my life.. Dem snap 2face unaware."

minseluxuryfabricslagos said:

"I hope it’s not the lady doing all these?this guy doesn’t seem genuinely happy though,I might be wrong though."

join.kadora said:

"Wetin she buy for herself."

ngoo_nikky said:

"It baffles me when 2nd wives thinks they are special. My dear the Cain wey den use for 1st wife is right at the door because e go reach you ..No be Tuface again?"

investor_perry said:

"Yinmu if you like buy her 50billion naira bag !! Happiness don leave tuface."

ghost_money101_ said:

"lol why una no Dey show us prove from store when una Dey buy am make una go seat down abeg."

pexcels_concept said:

"Dats way too much. He’s not dat kinda man…"

kikibeezle said:

"Nee Idibia you never talk wetin you dey try to prove. We dont care oo African Queen, 2025 version."

milaonthegram2022 said:

"I promise y’all 2 babe does not have that amount of money . That’s not Hermes bag."

2Baba's estranged wife Annie in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba's estranged wife, Annie, shared a video of her leaving the country for Zimbabwe.

Annie disclosed she was in the Southern African country as an international guest of honour for an award ceremony. A clip captured how she was welcomed in Zimbabwe with cheers and jubilation.

