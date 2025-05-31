Actress Ruby Ojiakor has shared a heartwarming video from her bridal shower ahead of her wedding

Ruby Ojiakor showed her religious side as her bridal shower took an unusual dimension

The Nollywood actress and her friends' display at the bridal shower has also left people talking

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor on Friday, May 30, shared a video showing the moments from her bridal shower.

Ruby, set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, May 31, had a bridal shower unlike the usual, as she turned it into a worship session.

Ruby Orjiakor shares emotional video from spiritually charged bridal shower. Credit: rubyorjiakor

A clip captured the moment Ruby went to her knees in reverence to God during the worship session, while her friends also joined her.

The actress, who stated that her bridal shower was 'charged by the Holy Spirit', said she saw guests receiving supernatural breakthroughs and blessings during the worship session.

Ruby Orjiakor’s bridal shower leaves fans talking about spiritual experience. Credit: rubyorjiakor

Sharing the video from her bridal shower, Ruby Orjiakor wrote, "

To be carnally minded is De@d”, But to be spiritually minded is Life eternal MY BRIDAL SHOWER” wasn’t business as usual” The whole atmosphere was fully charged by the “HOLY SPIRIT”….. I saw GOD” and HIS “HOST OF ANGELS” Came down live” I saw people receiving supernatural breakthroughs and Blessings from my “HEAVENLY FATHER" GOD CAN NOT BEZ MOCKED Thank you JESUS CHRIST” for the outpour of your blessings I AM USELESS WITHOUT YOU OH LORD JESUS WE LOVE YOU. BRIDAL SHOWER” as never seen before."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Orjiakor opened up on her relationship with the late Junior Pope.

The video from Ruby Ojiakor's bridal shower is below:

Reactions trail Ruby Orjiakor's bridal shower

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens shared different opinions. Read the comments below:

stanley_ontop said:

"The guy go still cheat on am."

moyinoluwaadesipe commented:

"This is the best way to do a bridal shower dedicating the entire journey into the hands of the Almighty God I am so happy for her. God has gone ahead of you."

theboyysoso said:

"I like as she is clinged to God on everything... Congrats ruby."

ellas_klosette said:

"Sometimes people always judge people even for praising their maker who showed up for her and answered all her secret tears and cry.. Please be kind with your words!! God shows up and shows up big thank you lord. Well done sis."

shoesbybeccaanew said:

"There’s no crime in praising God. Anyhow, Anywhere…as the spirit leads . Congratulations."

empresspowei said:

"When he reaches my turn I will roll on the floor. Na only she know watin she don see. God bless her marriage."

balogunemily commented:

"I love the way she loves God. Don’t play with Ruby when it comes to worshipping God. She has been touched,blessed and loved by God. Ruby keep it going."

gifted_okon said:

"How do people survive without GOD? GOD is so sweet."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress was in the news after she returned to social life after Junior Pope's death.

Ruby, who ignited reactions over videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first post after the actor’s demise.

She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

