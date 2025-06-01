Iyabo Ojo has remained outside Nigeria following the last lap of her daughter Priscilla's wedding to Juma Jux

Iyabo Ojo, who has been sharing vacation moments from Zanzibar, recently posted steamy pictures of her having a good time

Iyabo Ojo's steamy pictures in Zanzibar have sparked reactions from celebrities, including actress Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has left tongues wagging over a series of steamy pictures she shared from Zanzibar.

Since the conclusion of her daughter Priscilla's final wedding with singer Juma Jux in Tanzania, Iyabo, her friends, and family have moved to Zanzibar for a vacation.

Iyabo Ojo shares steamy photos after Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele, Iyabo, the late Mohbad's son, influencer Enioluwa, among others, were spotted in Zanzibar.

Iyabo looked ecstatic as she had a good time with her friends; however, what caught the attention of many was the sight of Liam in the lively group.

Amid the fun, Iyabo shared relaxed pictures of herself on Saturday, 31 May, after attending her daughter's multiple wedding ceremonies in Nigeria and Tanzania.

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo shares bold vacation photos from Zanzibar after her daughter Priscilla's wedding.

Slide the post below to see the steamy pictures Iyabo Ojo shared from Zanzibar:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video capturing Iyabo Ojo's reaction to a curvy guest at her daughter Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding finale in Tanzania went viral.

The video showed the mother of two exchanging pleasantries with the mystery guest.

However, her reaction after seeing the mystery guest's backside as she walked into the wedding venue left many Nigerians talking.

Celebs, fans react to Iyabo Ojo's pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the steamy pictures Iyabo Ojo shared, as many gushed about her beauty. Read the comments below:

regina.daniels said:

"Ha ! Mamaaaa."

chiomagoodhair reacted:

"I can’t believe you did this without me."

oloridellyjay_eventandparty said:

"Iy y please take it easy on us asin aunty Iyabo why so hot like a heater,can their iya iyawo ever ever."

iamkemikorede said:

"See as e dey pepper say I no go Tanzania see Unlimited Enjoyment."

endy.brown.319 commented:

"This is 3much for us ooo easy na pity us queen mother for a reason."

adiatoke said:

"Absolutely stunning, mama! If you’re not here to uplift, kindly take the negativity elsewhere. She’s the same age as Gabrielle Union and we all admire her . So take your negativity out of here this very minute."

prettyy_toyo said:

"I don’t even understand you people sometimes. So she should wear full regalia to the beach just because her daughter is married now? Una Dey craze?"

okoriep211 said:

"We never recover from jp iya dey give us back to back😂.skin like milk."

whykayomoiyacele231 said:

"Awhole iya iyawo wey go soon be grandma , see as everything stand , all these young girls try Dey take good care of una body too, everything no be by bleaching face."

ghostwaga said:

"See weytin oga pualo Dey enjoy lowkey."

What Funke Akindele said about Priscilla Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele praised Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, at the wedding finale in Tanzania.

Funke mentioned that Priscilla was indeed a beauty with brains and that she was grateful that she stayed out of controversies during her single days.

The A Tribe Called Judah producer further declared her unwavering support for the latest couple and prayed for God’s blessings in their marriage.

