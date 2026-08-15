USCIS has updated its policy on what happens to foreigners who miss their citizenship application appointments in the US

The US government clarified that N-600 applicants who skip ASC appointments without a valid excuse risk having their applications deemed abandoned

Military personnel serving outside the US are protected under a special exception that shields them from abandonment rulings

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified the consequences facing foreign nationals who fail to appear for scheduled appointments tied to their Certificate of Citizenship applications.

The guidance covered how the agency handles Form N-600 applications, which are used by individuals seeking formal recognition of their US citizenship by birth or through a parent.

US speaks to foreigners who were absent at their citizenship application appointments. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What happens when foreigners miss US appointments

Under the policy, USCIS may require N-600 applicants to attend an Application Support Centre (ASC) appointment to submit biometric data, including photographs and signatures. Children under the age of 14 are permitted to have a parent or legal guardian sign on their behalf during this process.

If an applicant fails to appear for a scheduled ASC appointment without providing a satisfactory explanation, USA may treat the application as abandoned and close the case. The policy makes clear that people who wish to contest such a decision must file Form I-290B, the Notice of Appeal or Motion, to request that the case be reopened.

The guidance also addresses applicants based outside the United States. Those applying from abroad must submit two passport-style photographs with their application and will not be scheduled for an ASC appointment. USCIS additionally confirmed that N-600 application information is not forwarded to the FBI for background checks, distinguishing this process from other immigration application types.

Military exception under the policy

One notable provision in the USCIS policy protects members of the US armed forces. Service members who are stationed or deployed outside the United States, whether temporarily or on a permanent basis, cannot have their N-600 applications denied on grounds of abandonment due to a missed appointment.

The exemption recognises that military obligations may make it impossible for applicants in active service to appear on a scheduled date.

How to qualify for US citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US government has published eligibility requirements showing how foreign nationals can qualify for citizenship in three years instead of the usual five.

The faster route applies only to permanent residents who are living in a valid marriage with a US citizen spouse throughout the application period.

Source: Legit.ng