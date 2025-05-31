Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo had an extremely fun time together in Tanzania as they were recently spotted hanging out

The Nollywood movie stars, who came together to celebrate Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, shared a new video where they gushed over each other

The clip saw them re-enact one of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s sweet moments, as fans shared thoughts about the playful video

Nigerian social media users could not get enough of movie stars Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele. A new video of Nollywood movie stars Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo has emerged online.

It is no news that Funke Akindele went to Tanzania to join Iyabo Ojo for the last leg of her daughter Priscy’s wedding ceremony.

Fans react to video of Funke Akidnele and Iyabo Ojo playing love like Juma and Priscy.

Source: Instagram

The duo have been almost inseparable ever since the Box Office Queen Funke landed in East Africa. A new clip that emerged on social media saw both of them mimic one of Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux’s lovely, lovey-dovey moments.

Funke acted as Juma, while Iyabo Ojo played the part of her daughter, Priscilla Ojo. The clip warmed the hearts of social media users, as they passed comments about the actresses.

Watch the video below:

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele gush over each other

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele gush over each other

The Nollywood movie stars, who have come together to celebrate Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, shared a new video where they gushed over each other.

The clip saw them celebrate each other and speak about their friendship over the years, igniting reactions from their loved ones.

Fans laugh over clip of Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo

Read some reactions below:

@code_launch said:

"When them keep their own husbands? See as small boy Dey shack them😢."

@mizattah said:

"Who else noticed aunty Toyin Abraham was MIA ???"

@lamimz_store said:

"I have watched like 10 times and still planning to watch like 1 million times with a wide grin. Love is sweet shaaa."

@travel_liesure10 said:

"These our favs them carry acting skills go wedding 😂😂😂😂."

@thoughts_glam said:

"See them iya iyawos o 😂😂😂Adults no gree adulting 😹😹."

@lymafragile said:

"Agbaya Mummies 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 funny thou happiness lives here 😍😍😍😍😍."

@adufe003 said:

"It's like both of them should stay there for 1 Month and continue to make us smile😂😂😂😂."

@faceofewa said:

"It's the soft tapping and "baby say thank you" ....accurate af!😂😂❤️."

@ellys_kiddies_store said:

"This literally so happy😂😂 I laughed so hard😍😍😍😍😍."

@dabby_presh_concept said:

"Women enjoying their time."

@chessy_b_clothings said:

"They didn’t nail it but they are sweet 😂😂😂."

Iyabo Ojo speaks in tongues as curvy guest turns heads

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, a video showing Iyabo Ojo's reaction to a curvy guest at her daughter Priscilla and Juma Jux wedding finale in Tanzania has gone viral.

The video showed the Nollywood actress exchanging pleasantries with the mystery guest.

Iyabo Ojo's reaction after seeing the mystery guest's backside as she walked into the wedding venue left many Nigerians talking.

