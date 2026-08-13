A video of BBNaija winner Imisioluwa Ayanwale dancing at Lateef and Bimpe Adedimeji's triplets' thanksgiving went viral

Fans who watched the clip had strong opinions about Imisi's unusual dance moves at the star-studded Lagos event

Several social media users questioned whether the reality star was under the influence during the celebration

A video from Lateef and Bimpe Adedimeji's triplets' thanksgiving ceremony has gone viral, and it is not just the couple making headlines.

BBNaija winner Imisioluwa Eniola Opeyemi Ayanwale found herself at the centre of online conversation after her dance moves at the event drew significant attention.

Reactions as Imisi was spotted at Lateef and Bimpe Adedimeji's triplets' thanksgiving. Photo credit@imisiofficial/@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

The Adedimejis hosted a star-studded thanksgiving on 12 August 2026 in Lagos State to celebrate the arrival of their triplets, with several familiar faces from the entertainment industry turning up to rejoice with the family. Imisi was among the guests in attendance.

Imisi's dance moves spark online debate

In the footage that has since circulated widely on social media, Imisi is seen dancing at the event while a man standing beside her watches on with a broad smile.

Imisi dances; have fun at Lateef Adedimeji's triplets' thanksgiving service. Photo credit@imisioffical

Source: Instagram

It is her style of dancing that caught people's attention, with viewers describing her movement in a range of colourful terms.

Some suggested she appeared to be under the influence of substances, while others simply called it unusual.

The clip quickly gathered reactions from fans who were equal parts amused and puzzled by what they watched.

Here is the Instagram video of Imisi dancing somehow at Lateef Adedimeji's children's thanksgiving below:

What fans said about Imisi's dance steps

Here are some of the reactions:

@toritasha wrote:

"I love whatever is wrong with her get it girll "

@fabluxe_mobilehairstylist commented:

"Be like imisi don take happy pill sia yi po."

@blessingjoe_ade said:

"Be like she don take Wetin pass her, Abi her eye don open already"

@rich_____smile reacted:

"Wetin them give this girl drink sef."

@hon_khally wrote:

"She Dey smoke colos? All her videos I dey see since yday just Dey irritate me why she dey dance like onigbana"

BBNaija's Imisi suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi was seen struggling with her clothes after she was called on stage.

In a viral video, as Imisi turned her back to the audience who came to witness the live show, her zipper was almost down.

She tried to use her hand to cover it before leaving the stage.

Source: Legit.ng