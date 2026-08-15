Iyabo Ojo Opens Up on Her Love Life, Makes Surprising Claim About Single Mothers

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo made a bold claim about single mothers during a recent interview appearance

The actress linked women's happiness and overall glow to their s ė x lives, sparking conversation online

ė Iyabo Ojo also opened up about her current relationship, describing how she and her partner navigate love

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred up debate after making a striking claim about the happiness levels of single mothers compared to married women.

The actress spoke during an episode of The Morayo Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi Brown, which aired on YouTube on August 14, 2026.

Iyabo Ojo discusses relationships, happiness and life as a single mother. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Responding to the host's light-hearted observation that single mothers seemed to radiate an almost enviable joy, Iyabo Ojo offered a candid and unexpected explanation.

According to the mother of two, intimacy plays a significant role in a woman's overall well-being and physical glow, and she suggested that single mothers tend to be more sexually satisfied than many of their married counterparts.

"Sėx has a lot to do in a woman's glow. The reason single mothers are living happier than most married women is because we are getting more than enough sėx," she said.

The actress was careful to add nuance to her position. She stressed that marriage itself was not the determining factor in a woman's happiness, but rather the quality of the person she was with.

"I think some married women also are happy. I don't think it's about being single or being married. I think it's about the person that you're with," Iyabo said.

Iyabo Ojo acknowledged that many women in marriages were genuinely content because their husbands were good partners.

Iyabo Ojo shares her perspective on single motherhood and women’s happiness. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo opens up on her relationship

Beyond the headline-grabbing remarks, Iyabo Ojo also gave fans a glimpse into her current romantic relationship.

Without naming her partner, she described a bond built on maturity, mutual respect and an understanding of each other's busy schedules.

"We're two matured people and two very busy people. But the most important thing is to understand each other, to support each other, to be there for each other," she said.

She acknowledged that the relationship was not without its friction, but maintained that how the couple handled their differences set the tone.

"Yeah, we fight. We have our ups and downs. It's normal. But the most important is that we respect each other. We respect our space and what we do, and we just move on with that," Iyabo added.

When asked directly whether Iyabo Ojo was satisfied in that area of her personal life, she replied simply: "Very."

Watch Iyabo Ojo speak about her love life and single mothers below:

Portable drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted to a viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash.

The actress stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them.

Portable questioned why she sent her daughter to her husband’s house in a grand ceremony instead of praying for her to become a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng