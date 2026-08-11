Nollywood veteran actress Mama G sat down with comedian Carter Efe for a candid interview about her iconic career

The actress addressed the longstanding question fans have had about her typecast role as a wicked character in films

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious and nostalgic reactions after the clip went viral on social media

Nollywood legend Patience Ozokwo, aka Mama G, has finally broken her silence on one of the most-asked questions about her career: why she almost always ends up playing the villain, witch, or wicked woman in movies.

The veteran actress sat with comedian and content creator Carter Efe for a live-streamed panel-style interview posted on 10 August 2026, where she gave a surprisingly spiritual and principled answer to the question.

Reactions as Mama G shares reasons she always plays Witch roles in Nollywood movies. Photo credit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

According to Mama G, her recurring role as the 'wicked woman' is not just a career choice but a calling she believes was divinely assigned to her.

She explained that she sees her portrayal of such characters as a tool for social commentary, using the roles to shine a light on injustice, wickedness, and moral consequences.

"God created me to expose them,I hate injustice. I hate war. I hate anything that shows rancor. So when you give me that kind of role, I try to bring out everything I know about you, that if you are taking part in any of them, you will be careful."

Mama G on purpose behind her roles

Mama G speaks about her acting career, fans react. Photo credit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

The movie star went further to explain that her performances are meant to serve as a warning to audiences about the consequences of living badly.

"Know the end thereof, because the end justifies the means. "You know what will happen to you if you live a terrible life. And you know what you will gain if you are a good person."

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many Nigerians who grew up watching her in the 1990s and 2000s reacting with a mix of laughter and genuine admiration.

Here is the X video of the actress speaking about her roles in the movie industry below:

Fans react to Mama G's interview

@MaxwellxTrolls wrote:

"Nor be the way we see am when we small oo mama"

@flamzboy reacted:

"Kolu con serious like say he understands waiting the woman day talk.."

Spencer Obigbo commented:

"Very brilliant and intelligent woman, such a beautiful soul. Very good and intelligent response."

Sylvetbig shared:

"Interesting to know. Because those days we believe that she is purely wicked."

Anonymous sheby wrote:

"Who else taught she's like that "

Bigtesso reacted:

"Wallahi na that eye I been take Dey look her since when I small"

Patience Ozokwo speaks on reason actors beg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that veteran actress Patience Ozokwo was so concerned about what was happening in the movie industry that she had to address some issues.

In a video online, she stated the reason actors beg whenever they fall sick.

The actress added that when an actor becomes sick, such a person will manage with the money available till he exhausts it. Fans were able to reason with her as they applauded her and advised her colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng