Breaking: Nigeria’s Defence HQ X Official Platform Has Been Hacked

Bashir Ahmad, OON, raised the alarm after the Defence Headquarters official Twitter account was compromised for several hours

A check by Legit.ng confirmed the account's profile picture had been removed and unauthorised content was being posted

Ahmad called on the Defence Intelligence Agency to act swiftly and restore control of the hacked account

The official Twitter account of the Defence Headquarters of Nigeria, @DHQNigeria, was hacked on on Saturday, August 15, with the breach going unaddressed for several hours before any intervention was reported.

Bashir Ahmad, OON, a former presidential aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, drew public attention to the incident through a post on his own Twitter account, urging the Defence Intelligence Agency to respond without delay.

The Defence Headquarters' official Twitter account was hacked on August 15. Photo credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

"@DHQNigeria has been hacked for hours now. The Defense Intelligence Agency needs to act swiftly to secure the account and restore control," Ahmad wrote.

What Legit.ng observed on the hacked account

A check carried out by Legit.ng confirmed that the account had clearly been taken over by unauthorised individuals. The profile picture of the official military account had been stripped away, and a series of irregular posts had appeared on the timeline, none of which reflected the kind of official communications expected from the Nigerian military's public-facing handle.

Examples of things published in the account are:

The account, which serves as a key channel through which the Defence Headquarters shares operational updates, press statements, and security briefings with the Nigerian public, remained visibly compromised at the time of the check.

Calls for the Defence Intelligence Agency to Act

Ahmad's post singled out the Defence Intelligence Agency as the body best placed to step in and recover the account. The Defence Intelligence Agency, a military body responsible for gathering and managing intelligence within Nigeria's armed forces, has not publicly commented on the breach.

The incident raises fresh concerns about the cybersecurity posture of Nigeria's official government and military social media accounts, which carry sensitive institutional communications and are followed by large numbers of Nigerians.

EFCC official X page disappears

Meanwhile, in a previous report, Legit.ng reported that the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disappeared from the popular social media platform. On Wednesday, August 14, the agency's official handle, which had 2.2 million followers, was no longer accessible.

On Wednesday, August 14, the agency's official handle, which had 2.2 million followers, was no longer accessible.

Source: Legit.ng