Priscilla Ojo has shared what her dream car is with her fans and how her husband makes it come through

Recall that the celebrity couple melted the hearts online after Juma Jux gifted his wife a Range Rover Velar on their wedding finale

While having dinner with her husband, her manager and bestie, Enioluwa, Priscy revealed how she feels about the car and why she picked it over a G-Wagon

Nigerian fashion influencer Priscilla Ojo was recently spotted with her man, manager, and best friend, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Priscy had the most talked-about series of weddings in Africa after she married Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

Priscilla Ojo shares her thoughts about her new Range Rover velar.

Source: Instagram

In turn, Juma Jux won the Nigerians' hearts with how he treats his wife, even topping it by gifting her a Range Rover Velar on their wedding finale.

At dinner with her ‘people’, Priscy revealed that her husband’s gift to her is a dream car and that she would pick it over a G-Wagon, which she described as ‘too loud’.

The new bride’s comment ignited other reactions on social media, as many also stated their preference.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Priscy Ojo's Range Rover

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@testimony1357 said:

"Pls what did Eni say?😂 I didn’t hear him very well😂😍."

@mevenasplace said:

"I would pick a Range Rover over the g wagon wey you go Dey use stool to climb and enter she made the best decision 😍."

@tdsglamhairsalon said:

"G wagon is too masculine velar soft and sweet for a baby girl life style 😍😍😍."

@theperfectgiftg said:

"Range Rover is so lady like than G wagon 😂."

@mimimakay_official said:

"Eniiiiiii is that friend that got your back good or bad I like it😍😍😍."

@officialeugenia said:

"Range Rover is so much sweeter for a girl."

@iwualaonyinyeyaddy said:

"E Don reach time wey we no go dey involved in this marriage o."

@jzphyn said:

"Abi dem never release her dream color yet 😂 I dey ur back o 👏."

@dara_molaolabisi said:

"Low-key wants to be like Chioma so bad 😂.. Priscilla you and your husband make una commot body ooh 🤣."

@teni_organics said:

"God Abeg na this kind headache I want Dey get( let me be asked to choose between this or this )🥰."

@stptravelsandtours said:

"But funny enough, I'll prefer a black G wagon with an orange interiors. Maybe am a bit different. If it's a Range Rover, it must be an Autobiography. Not the regular. God abeg answer my call. 😍😍"

@shademonique said:

"I think I would pick a velar over a g wagon though, just based on looks. G wagon looks too masculine."

